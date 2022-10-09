'Rise up, join us': Iran-state TV hacked by anti-government protesters during live broadcast

Iran's state-run television was hacked by protesters during a live broadcast, disrupting coverage to display an anti-government message amid ongoing unrest across the country.





During the evening news bulletin on Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting program was cut off to a black screen showing a mask, before transitioning to a gun target on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's face with flames surrounding him.





Below him were images of four Iranian women who Iranian police have been accused of killing, including Mahsa Amini and Nika Shakarami .



Music blared in the background with an audio clip of protesters chanting the unofficial Kurdish anti-government slogan during the unrest: "jin, jiyan, azadi" - meaning "woman, life, freedom".





Accompanying the graphics was a message written in Farsi: "The blood of our youth is dripping from your hands". It also provided a call to action for viewers to "get up and join us in the streets".





Activist group Edaalate Ali (Ali's Justice) has claimed responsibility, calling the hack a "sweet moment" and encouraging Twitter users to send their best memes of the hack.



The disruption lasted around 12 seconds before the broadcast cut to the news presenter, who appeared flustered for a moment before continuing the broadcast.



Protests continue for third week

Protests have continue to intensify following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, sparking a wave of outrage from women around the country who are furious about the restrictions imposed on them by the government.





Videos posted on Saturday by human rights group Hengaw show the driver of a car with a bloodied head as onlookers scream, some shouting "besharaf (without honour)" - a slogan of the protest movement.





Hengaw said security forces opened fire on the car and killed the driver in the city of Sanandaj.



Ms Amini died in custody after being arrested by the country's policy for allegedly not wearing her hijab - or headscarf - appropriately.





According to the coroner's report released on Friday, Ms Amini died of illness rather than being beaten by the police - an allegation widely believed by her family and rights groups.





Her death has triggered anger worldwide by women demanding the dismantlement of the ultra-conservative government headed by Mr Khamenei.



Since then, unprecedented protests have rocked the country for three weeks, with women burning the hijab and cutting their hair on the streets in defiance against the Islamic Republic.





Iranians have faced significant internet outages and social media blackouts since Ms Amini's death as police launch sweeping arrests against those who condone the "riots" .



