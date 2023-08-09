Robbie Robertson, guitarist from The Band, dies aged 80

Key Points Robbie Robertson, the guitarist and main songwriter in The Band has died at the age of 80.

The Canadian-American group was known for songs including The Weight and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Robertson No. 59 on its 2015 list of 100 Greatest Guitarists.

Robertson, who left his Toronto home at age 16 to pursue his music dreams, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles after a long illness, Robertson's manager of 34 years, Jared Levine, said in a statement.





"Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death," the statement added.





The Band included four Canadians - Robertson, Rick Danko, Garth Hudson and Richard Manuel - and was anchored by an Arkansas drummer, Levon Helm.





Originally dubbed The Hawks as the backing band for rockabilly wild man Ronnie Hawkins, they gained attention supporting Bob Dylan on his Going Electric tours of 1965-1966.



Robbie Robertson and The Band were one of the most respected groups in rock, with their farewell concert the basis of Martin Scorsese's film The Last Waltz. Source: AAP / Rights Managed/Mary Evans After changing their name to The Band and rebasing in Woodstock, New York, they became one of the most respected groups in rock.





Their 1976 farewell concert in San Francisco was the basis of Martin Scorsese's 1978 movie The Last Waltz.



Who was Robbie Robertson?

Early on, Robertson became infatuated with the guitar and gained a reputation as a guitar hotshot during his time with The Hawks. Rolling Stone magazine eventually ranked him No. 59 on its 2015 list of 100 Greatest Guitarists.





His unique guitar style was displayed to great effect on The Band songs such as Jawbone and Smoke Signal.





In February 2022, Variety reported, citing sources, that Robertson sold his music publishing catalogue to a firm called Iconoclast for about $US25 million ($38 million).



After all the highs and lows, Robertson looked back at his bandmates with love and affection.





"Through all the turbulence, I am left with such a deep appreciation for my journey," he wrote in his autobiography.





"This shining path I've travelled being part of the Band - there will never be another like it. Such a gift, such talent, such pain, such madness ... I wouldn't trade it for anything."



Celebrities remember Robbie Robertson

Neil Diamond paid tribute to Robertson, who produced his album Beautiful Noise.





Diamond wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The music world lost a great one with the passing of Robbie Robertson. Keep making that Beautiful Noise in the sky, Robbie. I'll miss you."





Hollywood director Martin Scorsese said in a statement: "Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life - me and millions and millions of other people all over this world."



Robbie Robertson (right) lent his musical talents to Martin Scorsese's films. Source: AAP / AP "The Band's music, and Robbie's own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys," Scorsese said.





"It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. There's never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie."





Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones shared images from the rock documentary The Last Waltz, which featured Robertson and was about a concert billed as The Band's "farewell" gig.



