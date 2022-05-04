Roe v Wade legalised abortion in the US, now it's set to be overturned. Here's what you need to know

A leaked draft decision indicates the US Supreme Court is set to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case, which recognised the nationwide right to an abortion.





If it holds, the decision would be one of the most significant political developments in a generation and have far-reaching implications for millions of Americans.

The leak was reported by US political news website Politico on Tuesday, with Chief Justice John Roberts later confirming its authenticity.

Here's everything you need to know:

What is Roe v Wade?

Roe v Wade is the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that established access to abortion as a constitutional right until the foetus is viable outside the womb, typically 22 to 24 weeks.

'Jane Roe' was an unmarried pregnant woman who filed a suit challenging abortion laws in Texas. The case was eventually heard by the Supreme Court, with judges ruling the Texas laws were unconstitutional.

This prevented all 50 states from being able to ban access to abortions outright.

How the US Supreme Court works

After an initial vote among the justices following an oral argument, one is assigned the majority opinion and writes a draft. It is then circulated among the justices.

At times, in between the initial vote and the ruling being released, the vote alignment can change. A ruling is only final when it is published by the court.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion, according to Politico.

The report said four of the other Republican-appointed justices - Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - voted with Mr Alito in the conference held among the justices.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard oral arguments in December on Mississippi's bid to revive its ban on abortion starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a law blocked by lower courts.

According to the Politico report, it appeared that a majority was inclined to uphold Mississippi's abortion ban and that there could be five votes to overturn Roe.

How did we get here?

A segment of the population, particularly on the religious right, has never accepted the Roe v Wade ruling and campaigned to have it overturned ever since.

The Supreme Court's final opinion - expected in the coming weeks - would be the culmination of almost 50 years of activism around the argument from conservative Catholics and Evangelical Protestants.

After joining hands following Roe v Wade, their campaigning gained prominence over the following decades and gradually became a centrepiece for conservative politics.

The anti-abortion activists built media-savvy lobby groups, utilised technology such as sonograms to promote their arguments, and set a goal to get their own justices on the Supreme Court.

In 2016 Donald Trump, who had never opposed abortion prior to running for president, actively courted Evangelical leaders and began to condemn abortion and say Roe should be overturned.

Mr Trump chose for his vice president Mike Pence, an Evangelical himself who as Indiana governor set tough restrictions on abortion.

Throughout his presidency, Mr Trump later repaid the religious right's support by naming three conservative justices to the Supreme Court, tilting it decidedly in their favour.

What is likely to happen next?

Overturning Roe would curb access to abortions in many areas across the country, leaving states to set their own restrictions if they so choose.

In at least 13 states, abortion would immediately become illegal, while others have bans on the books from before the 1973 landmark ruling which could be re-enacted.

Several states have already enacted punitive restrictions on abortion, led by a ban in Texas after about six weeks of pregnancy. Kentucky, Florida, Idaho and Arizona all have passed slightly more lenient curbs, allowing abortion until 15 weeks.

If the US Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, 26 states are either 'certain or likely' to ban abortion, the Guttmacher Institute said. Source: AFP / Kun TIAN, Jonathan WALTER / AFP

Oklahoma's total ban - outlawing all terminations except when the mother's life is in danger - would go into effect after the Supreme Court's final ruling.

Planned Parenthood, the leading US reproductive rights group, has said 26 states could enact some type of abortion restrictions.

The leaked decision would also give states clearance to ban abortions even in the case of rape or incest, a proposition most Americans believe is too extreme.

What could Congress do?

Lawmakers could codify the legal principles in Roe v Wade, although this would require the evenly divided 100-member Senate to drop the legislative filibuster, the 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation.

The House has already passed a bill to do this but the Senate voted against it, with centrist West Virginian Democrat Joe Manchin siding with Republicans to oppose the move.

Mr Manchin has previously said he wouldn't lower the threshold to 50 votes in any case unless it was part of a bipartisan compromise.

Republicans are united against blowing up the filibuster and already ruled it out this year in a tussle on voting rights.

What do Americans want?

Polling on abortion is split, generally showing around a quarter of Americans believe it should be legal in all cases, and another quarter think it should be allowed in most.

A quarter believe abortion should be illegal in most cases, and a much smaller proportion - somewhere around 10 to 15 per cent - believe it should be illegal in all cases.

A CNN poll in January found that 69 per cent of respondents were against doing away with Roe while 30 per cent were in favour.