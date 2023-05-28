World

Roger Waters wore a Nazi-style uniform on stage in Berlin. Here's how he responded to critics

The co-founder of Pink Floyd said the aspects of his performance that have been questioned were a statement against fascism, injustice, and bigotry.

An old white man wearign a black t-shirt and holding a microphone

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters was criticised for an outfit he wore during his This Is Not A Drill tour show in Berlin Source: DPA / Angelika Warmuth

Key Points
  • Roger Waters defended his attire at his Berlin show on social media.
  • The Pink Floyd co-founder said he was making a statement against fascism and bigotry.
  • Nazi symbols, flags and uniforms are prohibited in Germany.
Roger Waters says he was opposing fascism and bigotry when he wore a Nazi-style uniform on stage at a concert in Berlin that led German police to launch an investigation into the Pink Floyd co-founder.

The 79-year-old rock musician said aspects of his performance that have been questioned were "quite clearly" a statement against fascism, injustice, and bigotry.

"Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated," he tweeted.

Images from a 17 May concert showed the famed singer and bass player in a long black trench coat with bright red arm bands, aiming an imitation machine gun into the audience.
Roger Waters performs at Berlin concert in a Nazi-style uniform.
Roger Waters said the performance was "quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms". Credit: TikTok
The outfit included an emblem made of two crossed hammers - iconography that also appeared on costumes in a film based on Pink Floyd's hit 1979 album The Wall, a critique of fascism.

Waters said the depiction of "an unhinged fascist demagogue" had been a feature of his shows since The Wall.

Social media users defended Waters, saying the performance was a recreation of satirical scenes from the film and he had worn the same costume in past concerts.
Nazi symbols, flags and uniforms are prohibited in Germany. Waters is being investigated under a separate law on suspicion of "incitement of the people", police said.

The costume worn by Waters "is deemed capable of violating the dignity of the victims, as well as approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a way that disrupts public peace," a police spokesperson said.

Other German cities including Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne tried to cancel Waters' concerts after Jewish groups including the Central Council of Jews accused him of anti-Semitism.
Waters is a member of the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement that targets Israel over its occupation of territories where Palestinians seek statehood.

He denied the accusations and the efforts to stop the concerts were unsuccessful. The final German tour date at Frankfurt's Festhalle venue on Sunday is still listed on Waters' website.
In 2017, German public broadcasters cancelled the broadcast of Waters' concerts in Berlin and Cologne due to "accusations of anti-semitism against him".
2 min read
Published 28 May 2023 12:22pm
Source: AAP

