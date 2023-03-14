World

Romanian court denies controversial influencer Andrew Tate's bid to be released on bail

A Romanian court has rejected a bail request from social media influencer Andrew Tate amid a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

A bald man with a beard

Andrew Tate is an online influencer who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image. Source: AAP / ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA

Key Points
  • The court said Mr Tate's request to have police custody replaced with a restricted release on bail was "inadmissible in principle".
  • Mr Tate, his brother and two female suspects are under investigation for human trafficking.
  • Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.
A Romanian court has denied social media personality Andrew Tate's request to be released on bail from police custody pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

Mr Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since 29 December as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they have denied.

The Bucharest court said Mr Tate's request to have police custody replaced with a restricted release on bail was "inadmissible in principle".
READ MORE

'Professional misogynist': Why controversial influencer Andrew Tate was banned by Facebook and Instagram

His defence team said they were "disappointed in this outcome" and that they will appeal the ruling.

The court will rule on a similar request filed by Tristan Tate on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

The victims were then coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites.
A bald man in a black hoodie
Andrew Tate was detained by Romanian authorities on 29 December last year. Source: AP / Alexandru Dobre
Romanian courts have extended the detention of the Tate brothers, who have dual US-UK citizenship until 29 March and prosecutors are expected to ask for another extension when the term expires.

Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

Mr Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.

While in detention, Mr Tate has made multi-pronged attempts to defend himself, including trying to recruit lawmakers to his cause and attempting to intimidate some of his alleged victims, according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to the court by prosecutors.
Share
2 min read
Published 15 March 2023 at 7:25am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Broccolini bunches

Australians are being asked to boycott this supermarket favourite. Here's why

Australia

A car boot full with grocery items.

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

Life

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

COVID-19: Is Australia on the cusp of a new wave of infections?

COVID-19

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

The Australian passport

Australian passport prices have increased. Why do they cost so much?

Australia