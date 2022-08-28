Australia

Russia 'deliberately obstructing progress' towards nuclear-free world, Penny Wong says

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has chastised Russia for blocking progress at a United Nations nuclear non-proliferation conference.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Australia remains deeply committed to non-proliferation and a world free of nuclear weapons despite not reaching a consensus on the final document. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

The Australian government has expressed its disappointment at Russia for blocking progress at a major nuclear non-proliferation conference.

Russia blocked a consensus outcome on the final document at the tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) following a four-week review of the cornerstone disarmament treaty.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong chastised Russia for "deliberately obstructing progress".

Advertisement
"The Australian government is deeply disappointed the (conference) did not reach a consensus outcome, despite the urgency of the international security environment," the foreign minister said in a statement.
READ MORE

UN chief warns humanity is 'just one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation'

"All state parties except Russia were ready to agree to a meaningful and balanced outcome across the treaty's three pillars: disarmament, non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

"Russia has deliberately obstructed progress. Its actions directly challenge core tenets of the NPT."

At the United Nations on Friday, Russia said "unfortunately there is no consensus" on the final document.

The document had criticised Russia's military takeover of Europe's largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.
READ MORE

'Risk of a nuclear disaster': Russia accused of using nuclear power plant as a 'shield'

Senator Wong said Australia remains deeply committed to non-proliferation and a world free of nuclear weapons despite not reaching a consensus on the final document.

"At the heart of the NPT is the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, a goal to which Australia remains deeply committed," she said.

"Irrespective of this outcome, the treaty continues to deliver tangible security benefits to us all.

"We must redouble our efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons."

Senator Wong again called for Russia to cease its war in Ukraine and immediately withdraw its forces.
Share
2 min read
Published 28 August 2022 at 5:54pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

'Harassing, targeting and intimidating': Is Australia a safe place for critics of the Chinese government?

Australia

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

Not 'performance pay': NSW unveils plan to retain top teachers in classroom

Australia

Australian author and refugee Anh Do's children's books were banned in some US schools. Here's why

Australia

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

The price of fuel is set to rise. Here’s why and how much it could cost you

Australia