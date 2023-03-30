World

Russia has arrested an American reporter for alleged espionage. Here's what we know

Moscow's arrest of a Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges is the first time a US correspondent has been put behind bars on spying accusations since the Cold War.

Copy of 2 WAY WEBSITE HEADER (6).jpg

The FSB alleges Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich (right) "was acting on the US orders". Source: AAP

Key Points
  • The arrest comes amid bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
  • Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.
  • He covers Russia, Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as a correspondent in the Wall Street Journal's Moscow bureau.
Russia's top security agency has arrested an American reporter for the Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a US correspondent has been put behind bars on spying accusations since the Cold War.

Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information, the Federal Security Service said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal said it was deeply concerned for Mr Gershkovich's safety.

The arrest comes amid bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.
READ MORE

The US has formally accused Russia of committing 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine

Who is the reporter that Russia has arrested?

Mr Gershkovich is the first American reporter to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

He was released without charges 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union's United Nations mission who was arrested by the FBI.

The FSB, which is the top successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, alleged that Mr Gershkovich "was acting on the US orders to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that constitutes a state secret".
READ MORE

It's been a year since Russia launched its full-scale Ukraine invasion. Could it end this year?

What is the reporter being accused of?

The agency did not say when the arrest took place. Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

Mr Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as a correspondent in the Wall Street Journal's Moscow bureau.

The FSB noted that he had accreditation from the Russian foreign ministry to work as a journalist, but ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Mr Gershkovich was using his journalistic credentials as a cover for "activities that have nothing to do with journalism".
READ MORE

Why does China suddenly seem to want to broker peace in Ukraine?

His last report from Moscow, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy's slowdown amid Western sanctions imposed when Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

Mr Gershkovich's arrest follows a swap in December, in which WNBA star
Brittney Griner was freed after 10 months
behind bars in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Another American, Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have said are baseless.
Share
3 min read
Published 30 March 2023 9:30pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Graphic of a golden egg in a nest in front of a money background.

An Australian has over $500 million in super. How is that even possible?

Australia

Former prime minister Paul Keating

'Former colonial master': No one spared as Paul Keating launches astonishing attack on Labor, AUKUS deal

Politics

Stock photo of a young woman wearing a headscarf and holding a coffee cup

No, not even water: A guide to Ramadan for non-Muslims

Culture

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World

AUSTRALIA COVID19 SURGE

COVID-19: Is Australia on the cusp of a new wave of infections?

COVID-19

A man next to hot sauce bottles.

Who is David Tran, the 'saucy billionaire' behind this cult chilli sauce?

World

ANTI TRANSPHOBIA RALLY MELBOURNE

Nazi salutes performed on steps of Victorian parliament as protesters clash over trans rights

Australia

Composite image of models wearing white clothing with 'Allah' scripted on it

'Blatant disrespect': Why this Australian label is facing backlash over 'Allah' text at a fashion show

Australia