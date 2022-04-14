Russia says its Black Sea flagship has sunk as Ukraine claims missile strike on board

Russia's Black Sea flagship sank on Thursday after it was engulfed in an inferno that Ukraine said broke out in a missile strike - as the Kremlin complained that Kyiv was targeting its citizens in sorties across the border.





The guided missile cruiser Moskva has been leading Russia's naval effort against its neighbour in the seven-week conflict, in which reports of civilian killings have sparked accusations of "genocide" by US President Joe Biden.

"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded," the Russian state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

"Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank."

Russian state media had not mentioned a rocket attack when quoting the ministry earlier as saying the Moskva was "seriously damaged" by the explosion and ensuing fire, forcing an evacuation.

But Odessa military spokesman Sergey Bratchuk said the ship was damaged by "Neptune domestic cruise missiles", in an account largely echoed by the regional governor.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine's east and south, civilian evacuations had been set to resume on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, after a day-long pause that Kyiv blamed on Russian shelling.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainians have fled their country in the 50 days since Russia invaded, the United Nations said.

The flagship fire came after the United States unveiled about a $108-million (US $800-million) military aid package that includes heavy equipment specifically tailored to help Ukraine repel the Russians in the east.

Following its pullout from northern Ukraine earlier this month after failing to take the capital, Russia is refocusing on the east, with Kyiv warning of new clashes to come in the Donbas region.

'No electricity, no water'

Seizing Donbas, where Russian-backed separatists control the Donetsk and Lugansk areas, would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to occupied Crimea.

Moscow's Black Sea fleet has been blockading the besieged Crimean port city of Mariupol, where Russian officials say they are in full control.

In what appeared to be its first official accusation of abuses targeting Russians, the Kremlin said at least six air strikes had hit residential buildings in Bryansk, wounding seven people, including a toddler.

"Using two military helicopters carrying heavy weaponry, Ukrainian armed forces illegally entered Russian air space," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that could not be immediately verified.

Russia sparked fears of a return to conflict around Kyiv on Wednesday when it threatened to attack the capital's strike command centres in retaliation for any strikes on Russian soil.

But in eastern Ukraine, civilians say they have "no rest" from bombardment, including in Severodonetsk, the last easterly city still held by Ukrainian forces.

Now little more than a ghost town, the settlement just kilometres from the front line has already buried 400 civilians, according to Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday.

"There's no electricity, no water," Maria, who lives with her husband and mother-in-law, told AFP amid a din of shelling that she said never stops.

"But I prefer to stay here, at home. If we leave, where will we go?"

'Nobody remembers us'

Tamara Yakovenko, 61, and her 83-year-old mother had decided to run the risk of fleeing Severodonetsk, where "every 10 or 15 minutes there are bombings".

"We used to receive humanitarian aid, but now nobody remembers us. Some people try to cook outside on a fire... And boom, boom... everyone has to run back to the basement," Ms Yakovenko said.

"All night until morning, there is no rest."

Beyond the humanitarian crisis, the war's economic consequences - primarily surging food and fuel prices - were "hitting hardest the world's most vulnerable people," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned in Washington.

The United Nations announced the release of $135 million (US$100 million) to fight hunger in Yemen and six African countries at risk of famine due to the war disrupting food supply chains.

"Hundreds of thousands of children are going to sleep hungry every night while their parents are worried sick about how to feed them," said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

"A war halfway around the world makes their prospects even worse. This allocation will save lives."

Investigators have descended on areas around Kyiv previously occupied by Russian forces, looking into reports of war crimes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as "fakes".

The atrocities - some of which were witnessed by AFP - have led Mr Biden to accuse Mr Putin of "genocide", a term key European partners including France and Germany have hesitated to use.

The French government, which has allocated $146 million (100 million euros) for humanitarian support to victims of the conflict, said its embassy would return "very soon" to Kyiv from the western city of Lviv, where it had been relocated after the invasion.