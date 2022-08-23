World

Russia vows 'no mercy' for Daria Dugina's killers as Ukraine denies involvement

Ms Dugina's father said his daughter, who was killed when a bomb placed in her car went off, died "for the people" of Russia at her funeral in Moscow.

Daria Dugina's father stands next to her coffin at her funeral.

Alexander Dugin (C) at his daughter Daria Dugina's funeral on 23 August, 2022. Ms Dugina was the victim of a car bomb attack. Source: Getty, AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev

Russia vowed "no mercy" for the killers of Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist intellectual, as hundreds gathered for her funeral following her death in a car bomb blast over the weekend.

"I believe that this is a barbaric crime for which there is no forgiveness," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists on Tuesday, calling for "no mercy" for those responsible.

Moscow says Ukrainian intelligence
was behind the attack
— a claim dismissed by Kyiv.

Advertisement
Alexander Dugin, a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine who has claimed to be close to President Vladimir Putin, may have been the intended target of
the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter
.
Mourners at Daria Dugina's funeral. Some are holding flowers.
Daria Dugina's funeral was held at Moscow's Ostankino TV centre. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / Kommersant Photo Agency
Mourners, many carrying flowers, paid their respects at a hall in Moscow's Ostankino TV centre where Ms Dugina's black-and-white portrait was displayed over an open casket.

Mr Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter's coffin.

"She died for the people, for Russia, at the front. The front — it is here," Mr Dugin said at the ceremony.

"Since childhood, among her first words — that we taught her of course — were Russia, our state, our people, our empire," he added.

Ms Dugina was killed Saturday when a bomb placed in her car went off as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.

Russia's powerful FSB security agency said on Monday it had solved the crime — just two days after the incident — naming a Ukrainian woman as Ms Dugina's attacker.

It said the perpetrator had rented an apartment in the same building as Ms Dugina and followed her in a car, suggesting that Ms Dugina was the intended victim.

However, Russian media reported that Mr Dugin and his daughter had had a last-minute change of plans, with Ms Dugina driving her father's car.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaking.
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for "no mercy" for those responsible for the death of Ms Dugina. Source: AAP
Ukraine has denied any involvement.

"It is certainly not our responsibility," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday evening.

The United States Department of State said on Monday that it condemned targeting civilians, while stating that Ukraine had denied any involvement.

"I have no doubt that the Russians will investigate this. I also have no doubt that the Russians will put forward certain conclusions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Russia's foreign ministry retorted that Washington's reaction "discredits the international activity" of the US.

"Washington has no moral right... to judge human rights in remote parts of the world, since the murder of a journalist is not even commented on from this angle," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media.

Who is Alexander Dugin?

Mr Dugin, 60, gained prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of Soviet rule.

He co-founded the opposition National Bolshevik Party but quit it to set up the Eurasian party which calls for Russia to reclaim its former territories and create an empire spanning from Europe to Asia.

Mr Dugin backed Russia's much-criticised 2014 annexation of Crimea, following which he called for a wider attack on Ukraine. He was then put on a Western sanctions list.
Alexander Dugin speaking at his daughter Daria's funeral.
Alexander Dugin, 60, gained prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union. Source: Getty / Contributor/Getty Images
A regular on Russian television, the heavily bearded intellectual with the air of a prophet claimed he had an ideological influence on Mr Putin.

Putin has become increasingly hostile towards the West, and some see Mr Dugin's hand in this, calling him "Putin's Rasputin" or "Putin's brain".

While Mr Putin has never publicly supported him, on Monday the Kremlin released a message of condolences from the president, denouncing the "vile crime" that had led to Ms Dugina's death.

Mr Putin posthumously awarded Ms Dugina the "Order of Courage". The medal was displayed near her coffin on the day of the funeral.

Ms Dugina followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin television channels including Russia Today and Tsargrad.

She covered the conflict in the Russian-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, which she backed.

Like her father, Ms Dugina came under US sanctions at the start of March.
Share
4 min read
Published 24 August 2022 at 7:22am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

'So what?': Italians shrug as American pizza chain Domino's closes shop

World

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

Sachin's character made history on Neighbours then got 'sent back to India'

Australia

Amin was freed after nine years in immigration detention. How he surprised his lawyers was 'unreal'

Immigration

Why some supermarkets in Australia have started rationing eggs

Australia

FBI sought nuclear weapons' documents during raid of Donald Trump's home, US media reports

World

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia