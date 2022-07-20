World

Russian fire pounds Ukraine as uncertainty swirls over gas pipeline restart

Ukraine is reporting heavy and sometimes fatal Russian shelling amid what it says are mainly unsuccessful attempts by Russian ground forces to advance.

Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Commissioner for European Green Deal Frans Timmermans address a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The EU's head office proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15 per cent over the coming months so that any full Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries. Source: AAP / AP

Russian forces have shelled eastern and southern Ukraine after Washington said it saw signs Moscow was preparing to formally annex territory it has seized during nearly five months of war.

Uncertainty swirled meanwhile over the planned restart on Thursday of a huge Russian gas pipeline to Europe, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that its capacity could be further reduced due to slow progress in equipment maintenance.
READ MORE
Russian journalist who denounced invasion of Ukraine live on air detained again
Advertisement
Fearing Russia could cut off deliveries, the European Union will set out emergency plans to reduce gas demand within months.

Ukraine's military and politicians reported heavy and sometimes fatal Russian shelling amid what they said were largely unsuccessful attempts by Russian ground forces to advance.

Territorial gains

British military intelligence said Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region continued to make minimal gains as Ukrainian forces — which Britain helps support — held the line.

More than two weeks have passed since Russia's last major territorial gain, the city of Lysychansk.
Russia Ukraine War
Search and rescue workers and local residents take a dead body from under the debris of a building after the Russian air raid in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, on Thursday, 16 June 2022. Source: AAP / AP
The Kremlin has said there is no time limit to what it calls a "special military operation" to ensure its own security in the face of NATO's expansion and that it will do whatever it takes to achieve its aims.

Ukraine and the West condemn the conflict as an unprovoked war of aggression by Russia against its neighbour.

Five civilians were killed and 16 wounded by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, while two civilians were killed by shelling in the city of Nikopol in the south, the respective Ukrainian regional governors said on Telegram.

Laying the groundwork

Russia's TASS news agency meanwhile cited the mayor of Horlivka, a city in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine, as saying that one person had been killed and three injured, including a child, by Ukrainian shelling.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian or Russian accounts.
READ MORE
Vladimir Putin says Ukraine heading for 'tragedy' as Russian shells continue to fall
Citing US intelligence, White House national security spokesman John Kirby accused Russia of laying the groundwork to annex Ukrainian territory it had seized since the start of the war on 24 February, an assertion the Russian embassy in Washington said mischaracterised what Moscow was trying to do.

The embassy cast what Ukraine and the West regard as a naked land grab as "returning peace to liberated territories" in order to protect the rights of people regardless of their ethnicity or language — a reference to Russian speakers or ethnic Russians in Ukraine who Russia says it is saving from persecution at the hands of what it has cast as dangerous Ukrainian nationalists.
Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian servicemen shoot with 82mm mortar during training in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Tuesday, 19 July 2022. Source: AAP / AP

Pipeline to Germany

Kyiv says that the Russian narrative is false. NORD STREAM 1 Russian natural gas exports via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany are due to restart on Thursday after 10 days of annual maintenance work.

Sources have told Reuters that Nord Stream, the single largest link for Russian gas supplies to Europe, is expected to resume as scheduled but at reduced capacity.
READ MORE
Here's what's happened in the 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a visit to Tehran, Mr Putin said the capacity of Nord Stream 1 could be reduced due to problems with other pumping units, one of which would need to be sent for maintenance on 26 July.

He said Russian energy giant Gazprom was ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports.

Gazprom cut exports through the route to 40 per cent capacity last month, citing delays in the return of a turbine Siemens Energy was servicing in Canada, which had initially banned the equipment's return, citing sanctions.

Russia to punish Wikimedia over Ukraine conflict 'fakes'

Russia's communications watchdog said on Wednesday it was taking steps to punish the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, for violating Russian law around the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that Wikipedia still hosted "prohibited materials, including fakes about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine", and that search engines would be used to inform users that Wikimedia violated Russian law.
READ MORE
Anthony Albanese hears tales of fear in Ukraine on surprise Kyiv visit
Writing on Telegram, vice chair of the Russian parliament's committee on information policy Anton Gorelkin said that links to Wikipedia would be accompanied by a disclaimer warning users about legal violations by Wikimedia Foundation.

Roskomnadzor said the measures would remain in place until Wikimedia Foundation becomes fully compliant with Russian law.

The Wikimedia Foundation on 13 June appealed a Moscow court ruling, fining it U$91,000 ($132,000) for refusing to remove what it termed disinformation from Russian-language Wikipedia articles on the Ukraine conflict, including "The Russian Invasion of Ukraine", "War Crimes during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine", and "Massacre in Bucha".
READ MORE
'Ray of hope': Russia, Ukraine draw closer to grain trade deal to alleviate global food shortage
Wikipedia, which says it offers "the second draft of history", is written and edited by volunteers across more than 300 languages.

With the shuttering of much of Russia's independent media after the invasion of Ukraine, Wikipedia became one of the last available sources of fact-checked information on the war available to Russians.

Russia introduced sweeping new laws on sharing information about the conflict in Ukraine shortly after the Kremlin invaded the country.

Narratives around the conflict, Europe's largest since 1945, are highly contested. Russia does not call what is happening a "war" or an "invasion", criminalising the use of either word and instead framing it as a "special military operation" to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West say that Russia's framing is a figleaf aimed at justifying an imperial-style war of aggression.
Share
5 min read
Published 20 July 2022 at 9:21pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

Recommended for you

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

People like Abe may overtake Christians as the dominant religious group in Australia

Australia

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios parties the night away after Wimbledon loss to Novak Djokovic

World

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia