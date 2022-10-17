Russian 'kamikaze' drones strike central Kyiv in early morning air raids

The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been rocked by blasts for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged.





"Rescuers are on the site," Mr Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building.





There was no immediate information on casualties.





Shevchenkivskiy district, a busy hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, was hit by several explosions on Monday last week when Russia ordered its biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea .





Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy's staff, said the attacks were carried out with so-called kamikaze drones.





"Russians think this will help them, but such actions are just their convulsions," Mr Yermak said on Telegram.



Smoke rises from a building hit by Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine on 17 October, 2022. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks . Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.





Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.





Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting around two towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.





Fighting was intense this weekend in Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the industrial Donbas, and the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of the four regions Russia said it had annexed last month after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by the Ukrainian and Western governments as illegal and coercive.



"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."





Bakhmut has been a target of Russian forces in their slow move through the region since taking the twin industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar is just north of Bakhmut.





Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine.



