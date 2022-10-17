World

Breaking

Russian 'kamikaze' drones strike central Kyiv in early morning air raids

It's the second time in a week that Kyiv has been hit by blasts, while Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting in the Donbas region.

Russia Ukraine War

Smoke rises after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, 17 October, 2022. Source: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine's capital Kyiv has been rocked by blasts for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged.

"Rescuers are on the site," Mr Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

Advertisement
Shevchenkivskiy district, a busy hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, was
hit by several explosions on Monday last week
when Russia ordered its biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation
for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea
.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy's staff, said the attacks were carried out with so-called kamikaze drones.

"Russians think this will help them, but such actions are just their convulsions," Mr Yermak said on Telegram.
People standing on a street in Kyiv watching as smoke rises from a building.
Smoke rises from a building hit by Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine on 17 October, 2022. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with
Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks
. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting around two towns in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

Fighting was intense this weekend in Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the industrial Donbas, and the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of
the four regions Russia said it had annexed last month
after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by the Ukrainian and Western governments as illegal and coercive.
"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

Bakhmut has been a target of Russian forces in their slow move through the region since taking the twin industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar is just north of Bakhmut.

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had
repelled efforts
by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Russia also said it was continuing air strikes on military and energy targets in Ukraine.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports on the fighting.
Share
3 min read
Published 17 October 2022 at 5:26pm, updated 8 minutes ago at 5:31pm
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

Fuel excise relief has ended. Here's how to beat the price hike

Australia

Russian missiles target Ukraine city of Mykolaiv after more than 50 countries pledge more military aid

World

Optus faces a customer exodus, calls for compensation amid anger over leaked data

Australia

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia, but some are upset they can't get it

COVID-19

Cheating and sex toy claims: The bizarre scandal rocking the chess world

World

Australian drama Heartbreak High wins hearts around the world with its authentic representation

Australia

Why women in Iran are chopping off their hair and burning their headscarves

World