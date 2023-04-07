Russian tourist deported from Bali over 'indecent' act at sacred site

Key Points Russian tourist Yuri Chilikin's semi-naked photo on a sacred mountain in Bali went viral.

The 24-year-old later apologised, saying he was unware of Mount Agung's religious significance.

He was deported from Indonesia on Tuesday after taking part in a "cleansing ceremony" for the mountain.

A Russian tourist who took a semi-nude photo on top of a sacred mountain in Bali has been deported over the "violation".





Yuri Chilikin went viral on social media after he posted the pictures of him on Mount Agung, allegedly naked from the waist down, according to media reports.





The 24-year-old's act sparked local outrage, leading Mr Chilikin to delete the post and issue an apology.





"There is no excuse for my actions. The only thing that led to what happened was my personal ignorance — ignorance of the peculiarities of the local religion," he said in a video posted to his Instagram account.





"After studying the culture and religion of Bali, I realised my mistake.





"I am very sorry that this happened."



Mount Agung is Bali's highest peak and a sacred religious site. Locals, who are predominantly Hindu, believe it is the central axis of the universe and that if the gods are angered, it may errupt.





After taking part in a "cleansing ceremony" for the mountain, Mr Chilikin was on Tuesday deported to Moscow via Dubai for his "violation", Indonesia's immigration department said in a statement.





The department added that it continues to supervise foreigners by conducting immigration patrols and inviting the public to report on foreign nationals who post problematic behaviour on social media.





Mount Agung is about 70 kilometres northeast of tourist hotspot Kuta, which is popular among Australians.



Russian tourist Yuri Chilikin was deported by Indonesian authorities on Tuesday. Credit: The Directorate General of Immigration Head of the Immigration Division of the Bali Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Barron Ichsan, appealed to foreigners in Indonesia to comply with local laws.





"For tourists, enjoy the natural beauty and charm in Bali," he said





"But if you commit an immigration violation, we will not hesitate to take firm action."





Mr Chilikin arrived in Bali in February on a tourist visa. It was his first visit to the island.



