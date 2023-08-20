World

Russia's first lunar mission in nearly five decades fails as spacecraft smashes into Moon

Russia's state space corporation said in a statement the craft "moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon".

A spacecraft is launched from a base.

Luna-25 was planned to be the first station in the world to land in the near-polar zone of the Moon. Source: EPA / Roscosmos State Space Corporation

Key Points
  • Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the Moon, the country's space corporation said.
  • The craft moved into an "unpredictable orbit" and "ceased to exist as a result of a collision" with the Moon.
  • The failed operation was Russia's first Moon mission in 47 years.
Russia's first moon mission in 47 years has failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon following a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit.

Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft at 11.57 GMT (9.57pm AEST) on Saturday after a problem as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit.

"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roscosmos said in a statement.

It said a special inter-departmental commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the loss of the Luna-25 craft, whose mission had raised hopes in Moscow that Russia was returning to the big power moon race.

The launch of the Luna-25 was a step towards Russia's ambition of being the first country to land on the lunar south pole in the search for frozen water.
READ MORE

Australia and NASA are joining hands to mine the Moon. Here’s how they plan to do it

The failure underscored the decline of Russia's space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the earth - Sputnik 1, in 1957 - and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

It also comes as Russia's $US2 trillion ($3.1 trillion) economy faces its biggest external challenge for decades: the pressure of both Western sanctions and fighting the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976 when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin.
READ MORE

A mysterious fireball lit up the Melbourne sky. Experts say Russia may be involved

Luna-25 entered the Moon's orbit just before noon local time on Wednesday, Roscosmos said earlier in the week. The spacecraft was planned to circle the Moon for five days.

It was then supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on Monday, according to Russian space officials. It was planned the spacecraft, which is roughly the size of a small car, would operate for a year on the Moon's south pole.

International race to find water on lunar south pole

Scientists at NASA and other space agencies in recent years have detected traces of frozen water in the south pole's craters. The presence of water on the Moon has implications for major space powers, potentially allowing longer human sojourns on the planet that would enable the mining of lunar resources.

Russia has been racing against India - whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launched earlier in August and is scheduled to land on the Moon's south pole on August 23 - and more broadly against China and the United States, which both have advanced lunar ambitions.

More than a decade ago, the failure of the 2011 Fobos-Grunt mission to one of the moons of Mars underscored the challenges facing Russia's space program: it could not even exit the earth's orbit and fell back to earth, smashing into the Pacific Ocean in 2012.

Eventually, in the early 2010s, Russia settled upon the idea of the Luna-25 mission to the south pole of the moon. Luna-25 did manage to exit the earth's orbit.

But its failure means that Russia might not be the first to sample the frozen water which scientists believe the south pole of the moon holds. It was not immediately clear what long-term impact the failed mission would have on the country's moon program, which envisages several more missions in coming years.
Share
4 min read
Published 20 August 2023 8:12pm
Updated 3h ago 8:23pm
Source: Reuters

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A composite image of a woman in a purple football uniform and gloves next to a woman in a red football uniform

There's a Matildas jersey you can't buy. Fans and players are unhappy

Australia

Tony Gustavsson hugs Sam Kerr on the field. There are two England players to their left.

Sam Kerr pays tribute to 'amazing' teammates and fans after heartbreaking loss to England

Sport

A female football player at a press conference

Women's World Cup: Sweden's goalkeeper irritated by 'disrespectful' question

Sport

Mary Fowler and Sam Kerr of Australia celebrate with teammates after Cortnee Vine of Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France

Australia through to Women's World Cup semifinals after historic win over France

Sport

An older woman wearing a face mask walking through the street.

A new COVID-19 subvariant has arrived. Here's what we know about Eris

COVID-19

A jogger runs past Bathers Pavillion in Balmoral, Sydney

The 10,000 steps a day idea was made up by a clock company. How many should you take?

Health

A row of 4 women in yello football shirts crounchng in front of a row of 5 women in yellow football shirts, with one in purple in the centre.

Who is in the Matildas squad? The stories behind Australia's Women's World Cup heroes

Sport

A young woman in a light grey jumper looks at the camera while at the park.

Women's football is finally having its time in the sun. Can we keep up the World Cup momentum?

Sport