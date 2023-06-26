Russia's embassy bid quashed, more Australian aid for Ukraine

KEY POINTS: The High Court has dismissed Russia's challenge to its embassy eviction.

Parliament passed laws to block a Russian embassy being built nearby.

A Russian diplomat has remained squatting at the site.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he expects Russia to comply with a High Court ruling which dismissed Moscow's efforts to hold on to its new embassy site in Canberra.





Mr Albanese has also revealed a new $110 million tranche of military and humanitarian support to Kyiv, with another 70 Australian vehicles to be sent to the Ukrainian front line.





The federal government recently passed laws cancelling Russia's lease to build an embassy just a few hundred metres from Parliament House, arguing its closeness posed security concerns.



(left to right) Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Russian officials had sought an injunction against those laws, but Justice Jayne Jagot said on Monday arguments made for holding onto the embassy site were weak and there was no foundation for granting the injunction.





A Russian diplomat has since been seen living in a shed on the site where the country was blocked from building an embassy. Russia's embassy in the inner-south Canberra suburb of Griffith will not be affected by the decision.





Mr Albanese welcomed the decision, saying he expected all Russians to leave the site.





"I think it is a pretty good space there ... so it is not intended to give it to or allow for any other embassy to be there, either,” he told reporters on Monday.





"We will consider the purpose of the land but we expect the law to be upheld. Australia supports the law, Russia has not been real good at upholding the law in recent times."





A man was seen being driven from the site soon after the ruling, though SBS News has been unable to confirm he was the same man seen there previously.



The National Capital Authority granted the lease for the Yarralumla site in December 2008 and building approvals followed in 2011.





Under the lease conditions, Russia had agreed to finish construction within three years, but the embassy remains partially built.



More support for Ukraine's defence effort

Mr Albanese also revealed an additional $110 million package to fund Ukraine's ongoing efforts to repel Russia's invasion, taking Australia's total outlay since the war began to nearly $800 million.





The package will include 70 military vehicles - including 28 armoured trucks and 14 special operations vehicles - along with $10 million to the United Nations to coordinate humanitarian efforts.





Mr Albanese insisted Monday’s announcement was unrelated to events in Russia over the weekend, in which President Vladimir Putin averted an apparent coup attempt by the Wagner mercenary group.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong says events in Russia over the weekend have called Vladimir Putin's (pictured) invasion into question. Source: AAP / Pavel Bednyakov/AP "This additional support will make a real difference, helping the Ukrainian people who continue to show great courage in the face of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and immoral war," Mr Albanese said.





"It is sobering that 16 months on from Russia's invasion, its brutal conflict continues."





The Kremlin struck an agreement with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend, which saw the mercenary group call off its advance through sections of Russia.





But speaking to the ABC earlier on Monday, Mr Albanese rejected suggestions the deal was the end of the matter.





“Quite clearly, you can't have events like that and just wipe them out [and] pretend that you'll go back to stability,” he said.





“This has been a disaster for Mr Putin. He overplayed his hand. He got it wrong, and some of the consequences of that, I think, we saw playing out on the weekend.”





Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Wagner march through sections of Russia showed "divisions" were starting to appear in the country.





Senator Wong urged any Australian who remained in Russia to leave.





"It does call into question the decision we have all criticised and which we are standing here to oppose today, which was the decision to illegally and immorally invade Ukraine."



