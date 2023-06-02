Politics

Are school hours sexist? This MP says the 3pm finish should be scrapped

School hours are a "relic of a sexist" era and should be extended to 6pm, an MP said in his maiden speech.

A woman wearing a long floral skirt holding a child's hand. They both have their back turned.

NSW state MP Jordan Lane said the school system in the 2050s should look different from the model established in the 1950s. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins

Key Points
  • A NSW MP says school hours are "sexist".
  • Ryde MP Jordan Lane said school hours should be extended until 6pm.
  • He said this would allow parents more flexibility.
School hours are a "relic of a sexist" era, according to an NSW state MP, who has proposed children stay at school until 6pm to make life easier for working mums juggling pickups.

Jordan Lane, the Liberal member for the Sydney seat of Ryde, used his first speech to parliament to argue that the 9am to 3pm schedule followed by most schools needs to be extended but children shouldn't necessarily be in class for longer.

He said that the school system in the 2050s should look different from the model established in the 1950s.
READ MORE

Childcare will be cheaper in Australia from July. Could it ever be free?

"No longer can we get by with a system that was structured in an era when women did not work, and households were comfortably sustained on a single income," he said.

"It is a relic of a sexist, bygone era, when society assumed women stayed at home and were responsible for the school pick-up."

Mothers should not be forced to choose between their own career progression and raising children.

"I think about this a lot in the context of my own partner," he said.

Mr Lane also pointed to the money families would save on childcare if their children were at school for longer.
A man wearing a blue suit jacket smiling.
Ryde MP Jordan Lane suggested schools could become hubs for after-school activity. Credit: Facebook
Australian families are still spending between 10 and 16 per cent of their household income on childcare, according to OECD figures.

Childcare will become cheaper
for over 1 million Australian families in July due to an injection of funding in the federal budget.

Mr Lane suggested children could participate in coding classes, culture and language, art, dance, music, and sport, after the traditional school day ends.

He said this would create additional jobs.

"Local schools should become hubs for after-school activity, where the Government guarantees that a child can remain on school campuses until 6pm," he said.

"It affords parents flexibility, while at the same time making school a place for extracurricular excellence."

Mr Lane won a tight battle during the state's election in March.

The Ryde MP previously served as the area's mayor, having been elected to council in late 2017, aged 23.
Share
2 min read
Published 2 June 2023 11:09am
By Madeleine Wedesweiler
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

People walking through arrivals at an airport.

Thinking of working in the UK? The rules for Australians are changing

Australia

Graphic showing (eft to right) Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden superimposed over a plummeting stock market board.

A US debt default would be 'like setting off a nuclear weapon'. Here's how it could hit Australia

Politics

Two men wearing suits sitting in chairs facing each other and talking inside

Anthony Albanese criticised for transgender comments in Piers Morgan interview

Politics

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

An illustration featuring piles of coins and a search bar reading 'check your balance'

How much super do you have compared to other people your age?

Australia

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration