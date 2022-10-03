Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar, dies aged 75

Actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who famously declined a 1973 Oscar on behalf of actor Marlon Brando, has died at the age of 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said.





The Academy confirmed her death on Twitter on Sunday night (local time).



Littlefeather, an Apache and Yaqui woman, took to the stage at the Academy Awards almost 50 years ago to decline Brando's Best Actor award for his role in The Godfather at his request.





In a traditional buckskin dress, she delivered a passionate speech about the film industry's mistreatment of Native Americans.





Littlefeather was booed off the stage after 60 seconds for the remarks, which drew attention to an Indigenous people's protest at Wounded Knee, South Dakota.





She was then professionally boycotted by the film industry for decades.



"Mr Brando very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award today, and the reasons for this are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry, and on television and movie reruns and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee," she said at the time.





In June this year, Littlefeather was presented with a statement of apology, signed by former Academy President David Rubin. He said the abuse Littlefeather endured "was unwarranted and unjustified".



He apologised for her treatment on that night, which resulted in Littlefeather "being professionally boycotted, personally attacked and harassed, and discriminated against for the last 50 years."





Speaking at an event in her honour at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles last month, Littlefeather was met with applause as she took to the stage.





"Well, I made it. It took 50 years," she said.



