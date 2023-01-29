Sachin rarely saw people like him on Australian TV growing up. He’s pushing to change that

Key Points After six months of consultation, Arts Minister Tony Burke is set to reveal the national cultural policy.

The policy is expected to prioritise First Nations content, increased diversity and support for artists.

It is also expected to include Australian quotas for multinational streaming services.

When Sachin Joab was growing up in the 1980s and 90s, the representation of Asian-Australians on screen was limited, and opportunities for actors of colour were slim.





Over the years, he says diversity in creative industries has been "slowly improving", but now — with the announcement of a new national cultural policy — he is hopeful of real change.





Joab is pushing for diversity quotas in casting, and for Australian television to more accurately represent the country's multicultural society.





"You put on Aussie TV and you'll see the majority of the cast (is) Caucasian," he said.





"It's slowly improving with shows like Heartbreak High and so but still, the overwhelming majority of lead and main cast roles, they're still going to Caucasian actors.



"I was pushing for more equality in that range, rather than just ticking a diversity box and putting an actor of colour in there as a guest actor."





Joab says while streaming services such as Netflix and Stan offer more opportunities for representation, there is still a way to go.





"There's definitely potential there ... but I don't really think that has changed that much," he said.





"I've been trying for this change for over 15 years, and I know a lot of other actors of colour are trying as well."



Sachin Joab on his last day on Neighbours in 2013. Source: Supplied / Channel 10 / Digital Spy

What is the new policy?

On Monday 30 January, Arts Minister Tony Burke is set to unveil the new National Cultural Plan, the first of its kind in a decade.





It comes after six months of consultation with creators and arts workers about the future of the industry.





According to the government, the plan is built around pillars of recognising and respecting First Nations stories, reflecting diversity, supporting artists, providing support across the spectrum of institutions, and ensuring Australian stories reach audiences both at home and abroad.





In order to broaden the reach of Australian content, the plan is expected to include Australian quotas for multinational streaming services.



Claire Pullen, executive director of the Australian Writers’ Guild, said quotas for Australian content would offer an opportunity to deliver more diverse content.





"The commitment to Australian screen quotas is obviously hugely important," she said.





"With more Australian content comes the ability to deliver more diversity."





Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner said without making changes, Australia's creative industries could be "left behind".





"If we haven't and we don't make those sorts of changes to what's happening towards our sector, we're going to be left behind and we will find that our cultural stories are supplanted by other nation's cultural stories," he said.



"The relative size and quantity of international stories will drown out and is drowning out Australian stories, so a cultural change like this or a policy change like this really is a game changer."





Mr Burke said the quotas would come into effect from July 2024.





"The days of there being no guarantee of Australian content on streaming services have to come to an end. And they come to an end on the first of July next year," he said.



