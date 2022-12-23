Salt Bae and the World Cup trophy: why the celebrity chef is being investigated by FIFA

key points Celebrity chef 'Salt Bae' is being investigated by FIFA for receiving "undue access" at the World Cup final pitch.

According to FIFA's rules on its website, only "very select people" are authorised to touch the trophy.

There is speculation that Salt Bae received access from his friendship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

FIFA has launched an investigation into how celebrity chef 'Salt Bae' was able to access the World Cup football pitch and touch the prestigious competition's trophy following Argentina's epic final win against France .





Salt Bae, the famous Turkish chef whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, posted a series of images and videos of himself online, carrying and kissing the trophy at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening (local time) at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.





That's despite FIFA's strict rules that state "a very select group of people" can touch the trophy, including former World Cup winners and heads of state.



In a statement to the BBC, FIFA said an investigation is underway.





"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December," the statement said.





"The appropriate internal action will be taken."



Salt Bae shot to fame in 2017 after videos of himself sprinkling salt onto steak at one of his luxury steak restaurants, Nusr Et, went viral and has become a well-known meme.





Footage of Salt Bae on the pitch shows the chef wearing a "VIP access" lanyard while mingling with Argentinian players, including captain Lionel Messi.





Salt Bae appeared to grab Messi's arm a few times in an attempt to catch his attention, while the star was embracing his teammates. Later, the two shook hands and took a photo together.



Speculation is brewing online over Salt Bae's access to the pitch due to his friendship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.





Mr Infantino and Mr Gökçe were pictured together at a World Cup match earlier in the tournament.





The president dined at the Dubai-based Nusr Et restaurant in early 2021, posing for a video with the chef and describing him as "the best of the best".





Mr Infantino was also filmed sprinkling salt on steak in a typical 'Salt Bae' fashion, which was met with laughs and applause by other patrons.



