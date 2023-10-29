Sport

Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord hat-tricks seal Matildas' dominant win at Olympic qualifier

Sam Kerr has scored a memorable hat-trick in front of her home fans as the Matildas crushed the Philippines 8-0 in their Olympic qualifier.

AFC Womens Olympic Qualifying Tournament Round 2 - Philippines v Australia - Optus Stadium

Sam Kerr celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the AFC Womens Olympic Qualifying Tournament Round 2 game. Credit: Sipa USA

Hometown hero Sam Kerr and Arsenal star Caitlin Foord have scored hat-tricks as the Matildas all but guaranteed passage to the next round of Olympic qualifying with a 8-0 rout of the Philippines in Perth.

In front of a sellout crowd of 59,155 at Optus Stadium on Sunday, Kerr and Foord scored first-half braces as Australia took a 5-0 lead into the break.

Kerr secured her hat-trick just 24 seconds into the second half when she headed home a pinpoint cross from Mary Fowler for her 68th goal from 127 internationals.
Foord notched her own hat-trick in the 56th minute when she danced around an opponent on the byline and nailed her shot from a tight angle.

The result thrust the Matildas to the top of Group A on six points, meaning all they need is a draw against Taiwan at HBF Park next Wednesday to guarantee progression to the final stage of qualification in February.
Caitlin Foord scored a hat-trick as Australia ran rampant against the Philippines.

Even with a loss the Matildas would either top the group or at least qualify as the best runner-up from the three Asian confederation groups.

The only concern from Sunday's match was an injury to substitute Cortnee Vine, who came off in the 75th minute with what appeared to be a hamstring issue 10 minutes after coming on.
"It's amazing to play here in front of a packed crowd," Kerr told Channel 10 after the match.

"I think everyone came out here and gave 100 per cent. We worked our butts off today, that's for sure."
The Matildas rested most of their biggest stars in Thursday's 2-0 win against Iran, but they wheeled out a full-strength outfit against the Philippines in a match that would effectively decide the group winner.

Kerr, Foord, Mackenzie Arnold, Steph Catley and Fowler were among the 10 changes, and it didn't take long for the floodgates to open.
Fowler opened the scoring in the 15th minute courtesy of a clever deflection from Foord.

And the crowd went into a frenzy when Kerr scored from close range in the 19th minute following a superb run by Foord, who beat two opponents before dishing off the assist.

Sam Kerr was in superb touch as Australia showed their dominance in their qualifying group.
SOCCER AUSTRALIA PHILIPPINES WOMEN
Sam Kerr (r) celebrates with Hayley Raso and Ellie Carpenter after scoring a goal during the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 2 soccer match between Australia and the Philippines. Source: AAP / Richard Wainwright
Kerr turned provider for the next goal when she expertly controlled Fowler's lobbed pass before dishing off to Foord to score in the 30th minute.

Foord added another three minutes later when she held off an opponent before sliding a shot past the goalkeeper as she was falling to ground.

Kerr made it 5-0 on the stroke of half-time when she found herself one-on-one against the goalkeeper and blasted the ball into the back of the net.

The Matildas skipper headed home Fowler's cross just 24 seconds into the second half, and it was party time in the 56th minute when Foord evaded an opponent to secure her hat-trick.

Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Katrina Gorry were subbed off in the 65th minute with the job done, but substitute Clare Wheeler ensured the party continued with a 72nd-minute rocket from the edge of the box to secure her maiden international goal.

The world No.44 Philippines, coached by Western United mentor Mark Torcaso, came from behind to beat Taiwan 4-1 in their group stage opener, but they were simply no match for the Matildas.

Iran face off against Taiwan in the second match of Sunday's doubleheader.
4 min read
Published 29 October 2023 8:51pm
Updated 10m ago 9:06pm
Source: AAP
Perth

