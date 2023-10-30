Sam Kerr rated second best player in the world at Ballon d'Or awards

Key Points Australia's Sam Kerr has come second in the Women's Ballon d'Or behind Spain star Aitana Bonmatí.

Argentina's Lionel Messi took out the Men's category for the eighth time.

FC Barcelona was named Women's Team of the Year, while Manchester City won Men's Team of the Year.

Sam Kerr has come second in the Women's Ballon d'Or, the annual prize awarded to the top female world footballer, while Argentina's Lionel Messi won the Men's award.





Messi, who captains Inter Miami, led Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he was voted best player of the tournament.





The 36-year-old has now won the Ballon d'Or eight times.



Kerr, who plays for Chelsea and starred for the Matildas at the Women's World Cup this year, finished behind Aitana Bonmati who plays for Barcelona and won the World Cup with Spain.





It's the third straight year that Kerr has finished among the top three in the awards, presented by magazine France Football.





The 30-year-old finished third in 2021 and 2022.

