Samoa welcomes Australia's stronger stance on climate as nations announce eight-year partnership

Australia has announced an eight-year deal with Samoa to support human development in the Pacific nation, in addition to a new maritime patrol boat.





The visit by Australian foreign minister Penny Wong is her second visit to the Pacific since she was sworn in nine days ago.





It comes as Samoa marks the 60th year of its independence.



Samoan prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa hosted Senator Wong on Thursday, where the pair discussed regional security issues, climate action and development assistance.





Senator Wong, who also met with Samoa's head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, used the trip to pledge a replacement Guardian class patrol boat to assist with maritime surveillance in the region.





Ms Wong said Australia would work with Samoa as part of an eight-year partnership agreement to improve "human development and social inclusion challenges".



China's region-wide deal rebuffed

China's bid to get 10 Pacific island nations to sign on to its proposal for region-wide deal on security and trade was rebuffed earlier this week .





Ms Mata'afa said China's proposal was presented in a hasty manner, adding that any regional issues should instead be put before the Pacific Islands Forum for consultation.





"Our position is that you cannot have a regional agreement when the region hasn't met to discuss it," she during a joint press conference with Ms Wong in Samoa's capital, Apia.





"And to be called in to have the discussion and have the expectation that there would be a comprehensive decision or outcome was something that we could not agree to.



"I think that the region has come to that conclusion: that we need to meet as a region to consider any proposal that is put to us by our development partners that requires a regional agreement."





Ms Wong said Australia supports Samoa's decision to at this stage reject a regional security agreement with China.





"It just seemed a bit abnormal because the (Chinese) minister of foreign affairs was here, and there was this particular proposal from the Chinese that they were seeking regional agreement on," Ms Wong said.





"Our position was that you cannot have regional agreement when the region hasn't met to discuss it."





Senator Wong says while sovereign nations are free to make their own decisions, issues that impact regional security need collective consideration.



"Your prime minister has shown a lot of leadership and wisdom not only now but in many of the statements about the importance of robust regional architecture (and) respectful, regional processes to deal with some of the external circumstances we all find ourselves in," Ms Wong said.





Senator Wong will move on to Tonga where she will meet with prime minister Hu'akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni and foreign minister Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu.





The visits come within days of China signing bilateral agreements with Samoa and Tonga and alongside a 10-country travel blitz through the region by China's foreign minister Wang Yi.





After the push for the region-wide deal stalled, China instead issued a position paper on the Pacific, covering areas such as security and development, along with greater dialogue and diplomatic ties.



In an editorial, the state-owned China Daily criticised the alarm from Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Japan over Wang's Pacific islands visit as unwarranted.





China said it had offered "pragmatic measures" tailored to the development needs of needs of the Pacific islands.





"Hectic diplomatic maneuvers, open and behind-the-scenes,are going on throughout the region by those perturbed by his trip," it said.





Mr Wang arrives on Thursday in Papua New Guinea, where tensions are high in the lead-up to a national election. An official told media Beijing's regional security pact proposal has caused discontent.





"There has been resentment over Pacific Agreement on security matters," Papua New Guinea's foreign affairs secretary Elias Wohengu was quoted as saying by PNG newspaper the Post Courier.



Stronger stance on climate change welcomed

There was a welcome for Australia's policy shift on climate change, which has brought it more into line with its Pacific neighbours and is likely to strengthen its ties with the region.





"Climate change, of course, is very high on the priorities of both our respective governments," Ms Mata'afa said.





"Senator, with your policy stance we are greatly encouraged.



"With the new Australian government, the policy shift brings them closer into alignment with the Pacific's advocacy for climate change.





"We feel that this will strengthen the Pacific's position on climate change."





Meanwhile, the European Union's special envoy to the region says Australia, the United States and Europe need to step up their engagement on climate change, investment and COVID-19 aid in the Pacific.





Gabriele Visentin said the bloc was working with its partners to increase its presence and support the region's growth in a sustainable manner.



Engagement on climate change, investment in connectivity within the Pacific and strengthening vaccination efforts and COVID-19 aid are all areas where partnerships can be stronger, Mr Visentin said in Canberra on Thursday.





"It's not a matter of increasing influence. It's a matter of becoming a credible partner who treats the Pacific island states as sovereign countries able to take sovereign decisions for their long-term interests," he said.





"We welcome our partners like the US and Australia addressing the Pacific states with respect.





"Showing them that we have a complete empathy and understanding of their needs proves effective."



