SBS launches new free-to-air multilingual news channel

SBS has today launched SBS WorldWatch , an all-new free-to-air multilingual news channel.





The dedicated 24-hour channel features news bulletins from leading international broadcasters in more than 35 languages and is home to SBS’s Arabic and Mandarin television news bulletins; SBS عربي News and SBS 中文 News.





The launch of the channel builds on SBS's expanding range of multilingual services for audiences across TV, radio and digital platforms.





“Our multilingual strategy sits at the heart of SBS and we are very excited to extend our offering with the launch of the SBS WorldWatch channel today, which sees us further expand our in-language news bulletins for people whose preferred language may not be English," said SBS managing director James Taylor.





“From today our Mandarin and Arabic news programs, which we soft-launched on SBS On Demand earlier this year, will have a prime-time home on the SBS WorldWatch channel - a very real demonstration of how we are delivering on our Charter in providing both local and international news to these communities.”



SBS WorldWatch broadcasts international news services from 30 countries, bringing Australians different perspectives from around the globe, and enabling culturally and linguistically diverse communities to catch up on world news in their preferred language.





Produced by two dedicated teams of bilingual journalists and broadcast in prime time, SBS’s new locally produced half-hour Arabic and Mandarin television news bulletins - SBS عربي News and SBS 中文 News - provide impartial coverage, insightful context and balanced analysis of the major national and international stories, in language, every weeknight.





SBS director of news and current affairs, Mandi Wicks, said the launch of SBS WorldWatch is a further demonstration of SBS’ commitment to meeting the needs of a culturally and linguistically diverse Australia.





“SBS is uniquely placed to reach and engage the many Australians who speak a language other than English, and we are thrilled to be evolving and enhancing our offering with the launch of SBS WorldWatch," she said.





"It is exciting to be increasing our commitment to more SBS-produced multilingual news through the Arabic and Mandarin bulletins, ensuring access to relevant and current news for two of Australia’s largest and fastest-growing language communities.”





SBS WorldWatch expands SBS’s commitment to providing comprehensive news and information across its network - in English through SBS World News, and in more than 60 languages across SBS Radio services, podcasting, and digital platforms - and the multilingual services the network has been delivering to Australians for more than 45 years.





SBS WorldWatch is available on free-to-air television (channel 35) and on SBS On Demand from today.





SBS WorldWatch is the network’s sixth free-to-air channel joining SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV), SBS VICELAND, SBS Food and SBS World Movies.



