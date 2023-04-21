Australia

SBS translates Ode of Remembrance into 45 languages for Anzac Day

Translations and recordings of the Ode are now accessible online.

A uniformed man stands saluting towards a war memorial covered in wreaths and surrounded by onlookers.

The Ode of Remembrance is recited at dawn ceremonies across Australia on Anzac Day. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

Key Points
  • The Ode has been translated and recorded for a multicultural audience.
  • By reaching diverse audiences it is hoped this initiative can contribute to a more cohesive society.
  • Among the 45 languages the Ode has been translated into are Arabic, Bangla, Croatian, Dari and Filipino.
For more than 100 years the Ode of Remembrance has been recited on Anzac Day and its words can be shared with even more Australians thanks to a new initiative.

The four lines, often spoken as part of
Anzac Day
dawn services across Australia on 25 April each year but also at Remembrance Day events on 11 November each year, commemorate those who made wartime sacrifices.

A collaboration between SBS Audio and the Australian War Memorial has translated and recorded the
Ode of Remembrance in 45 languages
in the lead up to Anzac Day 2023.

The Ode comes from For the Fallen, a poem by the English poet and writer Laurence Binyon.

In English the words read: "They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old; 
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. 
At the going down of the sun and in the morning, 
We will remember them."
The silhouette of a man wearing a hat, playing a bugle at sunrise.
The sound of the Last Post played on the bugle and the reading of the Ode of Remembrance are synonymous with Anzac Day events in Australia. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore
Australian War Memorial Director Matt Anderson described the Ode of Remembrance as a key part of Anzac Day commemorations, "honouring the sacrifice of those forever lost to us".

He said the translations are an important step in recognising Australia's celebrated cultural diversity.

"As global citizens we remember all those who served and who have sacrificed," Mr Anderson said.

SBS Director of Audio and Language Content David Hua said by reaching diverse audiences, it's hoped the initiative can build understanding and inclusion and contribute to a more cohesive society.

"SBS aims to share more of Australia's history and what all Australians hold dear by re-expressing the Ode of Remembrance in 45 languages," he said.
LISTEN TO
ANZAC Day Ode of Remembrance - Mixed 280323a - English.mp3 image

English: The Ode of Remembrance

SBS Audio

17/04/202300:33
Among the languages the Ode of Remembrance has been translated to are Arabic, Bangla, Croatian, Dari, Filipino,
Italian
, Khmer, Nepali, Russian, Serbian, Urdu and Vietnamese.

This is not the first time SBS has collaborated with other organisations to make significant national occasions accessible to all Australians.

In 2020, SBS re-expressed the
Statement from the Heart
into more than 80 languages together with the Uluru Dialogue and Indigenous Law Centre UNSW to open up the dialogue between Australia’s Indigenous people and multicultural communities.

Share
2 min read
Published 21 April 2023 12:39pm
Updated 21 April 2023 12:42pm
By Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News

