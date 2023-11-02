Australia

School shuts indefinitely after 10-year-old boy's tragic lift death

A 10-year-old student has died at St Lucy's School in Wahroonga, Sydney after being trapped under a lift.

Police officer standing at in a doorway

School communities are being urged to rally around students and teachers after a young boy died when he became stuck under a lift at St Lucy's School in Sydney. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

Key Points
  • A Sydney school has closed after a 10-year-old student tragically died under a lift.
  • The Broken Bay Bishop mourned his loss as school requests privacy for grieving community.
  • St Lucy's is a school for students with disabilities.
A Sydney school will remain closed after a young student died when he became stuck under a lift.

The boy, 10, was found trapped under the structure at St Lucy's School in Wahroonga about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police said a rescue operation was attempted by Fire and Rescue NSW but the boy died at the scene.
His body was recovered on Wednesday night and police continue their investigations at the school on Thursday.

St Lucy's provides primary and high school education for children with disabilities.

Established in 1938 as a school for blind children, it specialises in catering to kids with a range of special needs, including those with intellectual disabilities, autism and sensory impairments.
Broken Bay Bishop Anthony Randazzo said the school had an important mission in the Catholic diocese by educating children living with a disability and supporting their families.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family for the loss of their child and the community of St Lucy's who mourn the loss of a student and friend," he said.

"Meantime, I ask all in our community to join me in offering prayers at this very sad time."
A woman standing next to a pram. There is a ledge next to her with bunches of flowers on it
A woman places flowers at St Lucy's School on Thursday after the death of a 10-year-old student at the school. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts
In a statement on Wednesday, the school said it was very sad to confirm "the tragic death of one of our students".

"We are cooperating with investigating police and are not able to make any further statement today," a spokesman said.
"We ask for privacy and space for our staff and families to grieve at this difficult time as we remember our beautiful student."

Griefline provides confidential support on 1300 845 745 and via
griefline.org.au
2 min read
Published 2 November 2023 12:59pm
Source: AAP

