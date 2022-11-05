World

Schools in India's capital of 20 million people have been asked to shut down. Here's why

A filthy smog forms over the Indian capital every winter, causing a surge in respiratory illnesses among in New Delhi.

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution

A dense blanket of smog covers central Delhi amid deteriorating air quality levels on 4 November 2022 in New Delhi, India. Residents woke up to smog-filled surroundings on Friday as AQI continued to show alarming numbers. Source: AAP / Getty Images

Highlights
  • Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said primary schools would be closed until "the pollution situation improves".
  • A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.
Authorities in New Delhi ordered primary schools to shut from Saturday and told schools to stop outdoor activities for older children as air in the world's most polluted capital had become a severe health risk.

Smoke from farmers burning crop stubble, vehicle exhaust, and factory emissions combine every winter to blanket the megacity of 20 million people in a deadly grey haze.
INDIA AIR POLLUTION
The city is engulfed in heavy smog near Rajpath, in New Delhi, India, on 3 November 2022. Source: AAP / EPA
On Friday, levels of the most dangerous PM2.5 particles — so tiny they can enter the bloodstream — were almost 25 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Advertisement
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, under fire from residents and political opponents for failing to address the crisis, said primary schools would be closed from Saturday until "the pollution situation improves".

"No child should suffer in any way," Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

Delhi is frequently ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities. On Friday, it again topped IQAir's list of major cities with the worst air quality.
A Lancet study in 2020 attributed 1.67 million deaths to air pollution in India during the previous year, including almost 17,500 in the capital.

Authorities regularly announce different plans to reduce pollution, for example, by halting construction work, but to little effect.

Tens of thousands of farmers across north India set fire to their fields at the start of every winter to clear crop stubble from recently harvested rice paddies.
READ MORE

Plastics, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit, research finds

The practice is one of the key drivers of Delhi's annual smog problem and persists despite efforts to persuade farmers to use different clearing methods.

Farm fire smoke accounted for a third of Delhi's air pollution on Thursday, according to India's air quality monitoring agency.

The problem is also a political flashpoint — with Delhi and the northern state of Punjab governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.
INDIA-NEW DELHI-AIR POLLUTION-SMOG
Air pollution in India's capital Delhi and its surrounding areas continues to be a problem. The problem burgeons mainly in winter months when air density comparatively decreases. Source: AAP / Getty
But Mr Kejriwal called for an end to "blame games and finger-pointing" over responsibility for tackling the smog after India's environment minister lambasted the AAP for presiding over an increase in farm fires.

"It won't help in finding solutions. We can blame them, and they can blame us, but that would lead to nothing," he said.

"Farmers need solutions," he added.

"The day they get a solution, they will stop burning the stubble."
Share
3 min read
Published 5 November 2022 at 11:05am
Source: AFP, SBS

Recommended for you

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia, but some are upset they can't get it

COVID-19

Why Dane was knocked back for 30 jobs before her current employer said yes

Life

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

A new Covid booster is now available in Australia. This is who should get it

Australia

'Gina Minehart' sketch resurfaces amid Netball Australia sponsorship stoush

Australia

Australian visa changes: What Labor's 2022 federal budget means for migration

Immigration

This is Australia's fastest-growing migrant community

Australia

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration