Australia

Australian scientists have taught brain cells in a tray how to play the computer game Pong

The world-first development has been recorded in a study published by scientists in Melbourne.

A screenshot of the video game pong with a dotted line down the middle, a bar on each side of the screen, a small dot to one side of the middle line and both player's scores at the top.

Pong came out in the 1970s and was one of the first video games created. Source: SBS News

Scientists in Melbourne have successfully taught human brain neurons living in a tray how to play the 1970s computer game Pong.

In a world first, researchers from biological computing operation Cortical Labs showed that 800,000 brain cells living in a dish could perform goal-directed tasks.

The results of the study, published on Thursday, are gaining international attention.

Advertisement
Pong is one of the most basic computer games around and was one of the first.
Four separate images, three featuring screenshots of the video game Pong and the fourth showing two hands moving the levers to play the game.
Pong was hugely popular when it first came out. Source: SBS News
To play the two-dimensional game, which is based on table tennis, players have to move their ‘paddle’ to hit a dot or 'ball' as it comes over to their side of the screen.

Researchers from Cortical Labs and Monash University worked together on the project.

Adeel Razi, Associate Professor at the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University, said the difficult part was connecting the neurons to the electric rays.

"So you could grow human neurons using stem cell technology, that's really a part of it, I guess, to grow new neurons in a dish. We actually grew both human neurons and also separately, the mouse neurons,” he said.

“But then the difficult part was, and the new part was is that they dropped them onto a microelectrode ray, a ray of electrical sensors. And, yeah, and then connected the whole thing to a game of Pong.”

He said electrical pulses told the neurons where the ball might be.

“And then, after a few minutes, the neurons started to learn, be organised, make networks and started to play the game."

Mr Razi said neurons operate at a higher speed and performance than pure machine learning technology.

He said this could be used to combine biology with machine technology, improving the intelligence of robotics.

“So we are creating devices out of out of active materials that actually collaborate with them. We don't actually exactly tell them what to do, but we try to collaborate with them and then let them imagine what to do."

The CEO of Cortical Labs, Hon Weng Chong, said the project began in 2019, when his team wanted to do something different to what was being researched in what he calls the 'artificial intelligence craze'.

“There were a lot of projects out there, which was deep learning, machine learning based and those who are heavily dependent on data,” he said.

“And so my co-founder and I looked at this, and we said, is there something else that we could do? I think that it's also in the space, but not quite directly competing."
Hands on levers playing a computer game.
Scientists were able to get brain cells in a dish to move the elements on the screen to play Pong. Source: SBS News
Mr Chong said the project was inspired by nature - and more specifically, flies.

Flies, he said, even with a relatively small number of neurons, operate at a higher level of intelligence than drones.

"And the inspiration for that really came from an observation in nature, where if you look at, you know, even a fly and how it navigates the world with only 100,000 neurons, and it's incredible,” he said.

“So we looked at it and we said, okay, so you have something that has exhibited general intelligence has the ability to operate in the real world. One that uses significantly less power than what we currently have. Why not build something with it?"
READ MORE

Dolly triggered stem cell research

While the technology opens doors for innovation, it also raises concerns from an ethical standpoint.

Danielle Hamm, director of the UK-based Nuffield Council on Bioethics, told the BBC questions around consciousness must be considered.

"Will these so-called mini-brains develop to the point where they can feel pleasure or pain? How might we consider their moral status if they were conscious or sentient?" she said.

"And how should we regulate the use of this research and future technology? These are questions that we haven't begun to consider.”
Share
4 min read
Published 14 October 2022 at 2:46pm
By Tom Canetti, Aleisha Orr
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Richard spoke up about inappropriate behaviour at his work. Now he's facing prison

Australia

Camilla and Meghan: How outrage porn and a Netflix series have fed hate against female royals

World

'Never been happier': This Australian employer is adopting a four-day work week and says others should too

Asia Pacific

Did China just have a military coup and is Xi Jinping missing? Here's why rumours are swirling

World

Optus data breach: What to do about replacing your driver’s licence and passport

Australia

Madolline was asked about abortion by US customs, then deported. This is her warning to female travellers

Australia

'We feel totally ignored': Permanent visa applicants protest over dramatic increase in wait times

Australia

Why women in Iran are chopping off their hair and burning their headscarves

World