Scott Morrison denies he's avoiding inner-city seats, Anthony Albanese stumbles on NDIS plan details

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has brushed aside suggestions he's avoiding campaigning in inner-city electorates during the election campaign.





Mr Morrison made a small business pitch to people considering opening one of their own on Thursday during a visit to the marginal Labor-held seat of Parramatta.

He has made repeated visits to the multicultural western Sydney seat, held by Labor with a 3.5 per cent margin.

But he has so far chosen against spending time in electorates such as North Sydney and Wentworth, where sitting Liberal MPs are facing high-profile challenges from independents running on pro-climate change action platforms.

Mr Morrison was asked about whether his decisions on where to campaign had been motivated by a lack of personal popularity in these seats.

"I am here in Parramatta because I am here with (Liberal candidate) Maria Kovacic," he told reporters.

"At this campaign there is a choice between a Labor government and a Liberal-National government."

He has repeatedly said the election is not a "popularity contest", instead trying to frame it as a contest between the major parties.

"I'm particularly focused on the contest that is happening between your two alternatives for government," he said.

He also repeated his claim that a vote for independents would be a vote for "chaos" and "instability" facing the prospect of a hung parliament at the election.

Mr Morrison pledged the Coalition would look to create 400,000 new small businesses during the next five years if re-elected, alongside the seat's candidate Maria Kovacic.

But he did not have the "magical" ability to lift wages and lower cost of living.

"I don't believe I have a magic pen that makes wages go up or makes prices go down," he told reporters.

"Anthony Albanese is walking around in this election, pretending that he has some special magical powers to make wages go up and costs go down, and as prime minister, you don't have that. I know, I've been in the job."

The government also announced it would spend $17.9 million on the Business Energy Advice Program to help small businesses be more efficient, in an attempt to cut back on power bills.

Figures from the tax office reveal government tax incentives led to $23 billion in business investment in the past year.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is pitching an economy built on clean energy jobs as part of the opposition's commitment to a 43 per cent emissions reduction by 2030.

As part of Labor's powering Australia plan, more than 600,000 new jobs will be created by 2030 and five out of six jobs will be in regional Australia.

"Climate change represents a jobs and economic growth opportunity for Australia," Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney.

"Only Labor can end the climate wars and what we need is to do just that so businesses can have the certainty to invest confidently going forward."

Mr Albanese will make his election pitch to industry leaders in a speech to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressing the need for economic reform.

"A country cannot keep drawing from an old well, because the well eventually dries out," he will say.

"Australia needs a new playbook to seize the future."

Among the measures Mr Albanese proposes is universal childcare, which he says will support workforce participation.

Anthony Albanese questioned over NDIS plan

Mr Albanese also faced questions from journalists on Thursday about his party's proposed six-point NDIS platform at the election.

But he failed to list the platform's points, with his adviser handing him his policy brief midway through a press conference.

The Labor leader was unable to outline his plan when repeatedly questioned by journalists.

"What (the plan is) about is making sure that we take pressure off people who are at the moment having their programs cut," he said.

"We will make sure that there's administrative efficiency. So much is being wasted."

After being handed his policy brief and stalling while he flipped through the pages, Mr Albanese read through the six points.

Labor's six-point plan for the NDIS includes lifting the staffing cap and urgently reducing insecure labour-hire arrangements; stopping spending waste on the excessive use of lawyers; boosting efficiency; stopping any cuts; fixing regional access; and co-designing changes to the scheme with the sector.

Mr Albanese also says he remains open to the possibility of working with independent MPs, spruiking his past experience in the Gillard and Rudd governments when Labor worked with the cross bench.

"My aim is to get people to vote Labor, to elect at least 76 members of the House of Representatives ... and if that occurs, I will give respect not just to the crossbenchers, but to the other side as well," he told ABC radio.

"That's the way that I operated as leader of the government in the House of Representatives during the Gillard government, treating people with respect."

Solomons pressure

The prime minister has also been pressed about criticism from Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannasseh Sogavare about backlash to his country's security agreement with China.

Mr Sogavare has accused other countries of threatening his nation "with invasion" over the deal.

Mr Morrison said it was not "true" to suggest comments describing the prospect of Beijing establishing a military base in Solomons Islands as a "red line" amounted to this.

"We are concerned for the Solomon Islands. For the broader security in the south-west Pacific," he said.

"I am looking forward to sitting down with all of the Pacific leaders so we can talk to each other as family about the risk this presents."

Mr Albanese has criticised Mr Morrison for not contacting Mr Sogavare since the agreement was signed.

"The government has dropped the ball on the Pacific right now," he told reporters.

The prime minister has said this decision is based on advice from intelligence agencies.

With AAP