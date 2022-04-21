Scott Morrison faces criticism after saying he's 'blessed' to have children without disability

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced heavy backlash to his comment that he was "blessed" to have children who did not have disabilities, with senior Liberals jumping to his defence on Thursday.





Mr Morrison made the comment when the mother of a four-year-old boy with autism asked him about the future of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

"I have a four-year-old son. We are grateful to receive funds through the NDIS," said Catherine at the first leaders' debate of the election campaign on Wednesday night in Brisbane.

"But I've heard many stories of people having their funds cut recently under the current government, including our own.

"I've been told to give my son the best future, I should vote Labor.

"Can you please tell me what the future of the NDIS looks like under your government?"

Mr Morrison responded: "Jenny and I have been blessed, we have two children who haven’t had to go through that.

"And so for parents, with children who are disabled, I can only try and understand your aspirations for those children."

Former opposition leader and opposition minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten criticised Mr Morrison's handling of the NDIS on Twitter, and said "every child is a blessing".

He also called for Mr Morrison to apologise to people with disability and their families for his remarks.

Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said she was "shocked" by Mr Morrison's comments while appearing on the Seven Network's Sunrise program, saying that she was "blessed to have a child with autism".

"I was really upset by that comment," Senator Gallagher said.

"I found it really offending and quite shocking and it's something that people who have a disability — children with autism — it's the kind of response they get all the time, that people are blessed not to have what they have when in actual fact, every child is a blessing.

"Certainly my daughter enriches my life and my partner's life every day."

The 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame, who made headlines earlier this year for her tense interaction with the prime minister at this year's Australian of the Year awards, criticised Mr Morrison for his comments, implying that he was "fake".

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham defended the prime minister's comments and called the NDIS a "complicated system".

"I think he was expressing the type of sentiment many Australians would understand, in terms of the circumstances where we all want to see," Mr Birmingham said.

"It’s why Australians support the NDIS, and the record investment we’re making, which has grown its funding to now be greater in totality than that of Medicare.

"It’s a vast and complicated system supporting 500,000 different Australians in different circumstances.

"It won’t get every single case right in terms of how it engages, but that’s why the PM took the time out afterwards to sit down with that mum and that make sure that he was able to get the details and to go back to the agency, as I’m sure he will today, to ensure they will get in touch with her."

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes, who has a son with autism, also defended the prime minister's comments.

"To be honest, I did not think of anything of them at all. I certainly didn't take anything negative away from it," she told the ABC.

Senator Hughes says the anger has been misplaced by people who are against Mr Morrison.

"I know there were days, very early on when my son was younger, that were really, really hard. I didn't feel particularly blessed.

Mr Morrison will continue his campaign in Brisbane on Thursday following the leaders' debate, spruiking a plan to make life easier for Australians in outer suburbs.

The government will provide $28.2 million for 66 successful projects to address mobile phone blackspots across the country and a further $78.5 million for projects that address mobile phone and connectivity issues in outer urban and urban fringe areas.

"Investing in digital infrastructure is all part of our plan to make Australia a top ten data and digital economy by 2030, helping to grow businesses and jobs, while also providing Australians with better access to essential services," he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is travelling to the NSW South Coast to the electorate of Gilmore after claiming a narrow win from the first leaders' debate.

During Wednesday night's televised debate, Mr Albanese won a majority of support from the group of 100 undecided voters.

Mr Albanese received 40 per cent of the vote, compared with 35 per cent for Mr Morrison, as 25 per cent of the crowd remained undecided.

The two leaders traded blows over stances on boat turnbacks after Mr Morrison accused the Opposition leader of being inconsistent on the issue.

Both leaders received questions from the audience on a federal integrity commission, support for small business and housing affordability.

With additional reporting by Tom Canetti.