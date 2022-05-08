Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese clash over cost of living in second leaders' debate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced a grilling about his government's management of cost of living pressures in a heated debate with Labor leader Anthony Albanese.





Mr Morrison refused to accept claims that his government was responsible for rising inflation in Australia, pointing to "international factors" such as the war in Ukraine and disruption caused by the pandemic.

"But the way we have been able to address this issue is making sure we manage money wisely. Australia has maintained a AAA credit rating, one of only nine countries in the world to do so during the pandemic," he said.

Mr Morrison touted the temporary fuel excise tax cut and one-off $250 payments to pensioners as among the measures his government had taken to help relieve cost of living pressures.

"The problem with what Scott just said, the cost of living measures that he spoke about are all temporary, they have all the sincerity of a fake tan, they disappear once people have cast their vote and people are them back on their own again," Mr Albanese said.

The prime minister confirmed cuts to fuel excise will not be extended after September as costs continue to rise across Australia.

"It is well-designed, temporary, targeted and affordable," he said.

Mr Albanese has also confirmed a Labor government perceives the fuel excise cuts as temporary.

In the hour-long debate, the two leaders are facing questions from a panel of three journalists including Nine political editor Chris Uhlmann, David Crowe from the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age and Deborah Knight from 2GB. The debate is hosted by 60 Minutes' reporter Sarah Abo.

In his opening pitch, Mr Morrison described the choice between the Coalition and Labor as one between "a stronger future or a more uncertain future".

He asked voters to weigh up "what you know about the government and what you don't know about the Labor Party and the Opposition who have had three years to tell you but haven't".

Following the prime minister, Mr Albanese told Australians their vote has the ability to change the country.

"The truth is, we cannot afford just three more years of the same, three more years of drift and neglect, three more years of not accepting responsibility. Your vote is powerful. Your vote can change the country," he said.

Both leaders started their opening pitches by wishing mothers around the country a happy Mother's Day.

In the last debate, Mr Albanese secured a narrow win among the live audience, after 40 attendees backed Labor, with 35 behind Mr Morrison, and 25 left undecided.

The Opposition leader and the prime minister will knuckle down for the third debate on 11 May, just over a week before the federal election.

The third debate will be hosted by Channel Seven, with political editor Mark Riley hosting the event.

It is likely to be the final time the two leaders face off before voters head to the polls on 21 May.