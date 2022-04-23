Scott Morrison joins Greek Orthodox Easter service and prays for peace in Ukraine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for peace in Ukraine during his attendance at a service at the Greek Orthodox Church in Kogarah, Sydney.





He joined the Saturday evening service in the seat of Barton - also attended by Greece’s Minister for Culture, Lina Mendoni - lighting candles and speaking with parishioners, before speaking about unity during Easter.

"Let us pray for peace, particularly in Ukraine," he said, addressing the congregation with his wife, Jenny, also in attendance.

"Let us pray for our nation... that together we will continue to be strong; that together we will continue to enjoy this blessed nation of Australia."

He also used a few phrases in Greek in his message.

"I want to thank you for your great sense of community," he said. "Faith and community that has sustained our country through these past difficult years.

"And as I look out at the lights here in Kogarah this evening, my heart is full of hope.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison lights his candle from Archbishop Makarios at the service held at the Greek Orthodox Church in Kogarah on 23 April 2022. Source: AAP / AAP

"You are lighting up the country, with your faith and your belief and your community. And this enables us, I think, to move forward with great confidence."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor frontbenchers will continue campaigning on Sunday in Sydney before making their way to Darwin ahead of the ANZAC dawn service on Monday.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese remains in isolation and will be represented at the service by his deputy Richard Marles.

Mr Albanese said he was putting his time in isolation to good use, working on his campaign speech.

In a message on Twitter, he posted a photo of himself smiling with his dog, Toto.

Senior Labor MPs have been standing up in Mr Albanese's absence, addressing the travelling press pack in alternation after ruling out creating a de facto opposition leader for seven days.

Ahead of landing in the Northern Territory, Labor has pledged to train an additional 500 Indigenous health workers and invest in life-saving dialysis and rheumatic heart disease treatments.

The party says it will work closely with Indigenous health services to deliver up to 30 new dialysis units to treat chronic kidney disease and double the federal funding to combat Rheumatic Heart Disease with $12 million for prevention, screening and treatment.