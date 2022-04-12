Scott Morrison spruiks 1.3 million jobs plan on second day of election campaign

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is spruiking a new pledge to create 1.3 million jobs over the next five years on the second day of the election campaign.





The commitment is expected to cost more than $31 million over four years, and support 450,000 telehealth consultations.

Mr Morrison said the Coalition's new jobs pledge covered multiple sectors of the economy, citing the defence industry and, food and beverage manufacturing.

"We've worked hard to get to the point where we can really take advantage of the economic opportunities that this country now has in front of us," he told reporters on Tuesday in Parramatta in Sydney's west.

"You know how to balance a budget - you get people off welfare where they're receiving benefits and you turn them into workers, where they pay taxes."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia was "staring into the economic abyss".

Mr Frydenberg said Australia's unemployment rate is expected to plunge to 3.75 per cent growth, a rate that he pins down to the success of the Coalition's economic management.

"If you think this is luck, you are wrong," he said.

Labor's migration plan threatened

The New Zealand government has raised concern about Labor's plan to bolster aged care jobs by way of skilled migration.

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti expressed frustration over New Zealand's own nursing shortages.

He fears the Opposition's plan to see more skilled migrants to Australia with promises of higher wages will strip New Zealand bare of its employees.

But shadow foreign affairs minister Penny Wong dismissed the concerns flagged by Dr Reti.

She said skilled migration was one recommendation put forward in the royal commission into aged care and quality safety.

"This is a recommendation that arises out of the situation that we see older Australians facing," she told the ABC on Tuesday.

"We need to train more Australians to get into this workforce, and yes, as is currently the place, migration will be part of the story but not all of the story."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese remains in Tasmania, where he will outline a plan to reinstate a 50 per cent regional loading for bulk-billed telehealth psychiatric consultations.

Mr Albanese will be trying to put day one of the campaign behind him after he was unable to cite the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate or the national unemployment rate during a media conference in Launceston.

But former prime minister John Howard said he did not see what the fuss was about.

"Anthony Albanese didn't know the unemployment rate? So what?" he said while campaigning with cabinet minister Ken Wyatt in Western Australia.

Despite the former prime minister's sympathy, the treasurer still seized on the Opposition leader's error.

"[Anthony Albanese's] getting pretty desperate if he's seeking comfort from John Howard," Mr Frydenberg said.

Mr Albanese later owned up to the gaffe,

.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the unemployment rate did not tell the full story.

"The defining feature of the labour market right now is that even though we've got the unemployment rate falling in welcome ways, we're still not generating the real wage growth that we need to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of living," he told ABC radio.

"The government doesn't have a plan to deal with the skills shortages and labour shortages that come with an unemployment rate at four per cent."

It comes as a new opinion poll shows Labor is maintaining its lead over the government.

The Roy Morgan poll shows Labor is ahead 57-43 on a two-party preferred basis, while Labor is also ahead in all six states.