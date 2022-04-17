Anthony Albanese receives mixed response at Bluesfest as Scott Morrison promotes his economic plan in WA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has started the second week of the election campaign in WA, pledging to boost defence jobs as he promotes his economic plan.





Mr Morrison is set to announce $124 million for two extra navy patrol boats to be built at the Henderson shipyards.

He will spend two days in WA before heading to Brisbane for the first leaders' debate with Anthony Albanese.

The Labor leader starts his day in Brisbane, after dropping in to the Byron Bay Bluesfest on Sunday night to introduce rock legend Jimmy Barnes.

Mr Albanese faced a mixed reception at the event, receiving boos before he walked out on stage.

He appeared unfazed by the frosty reception and battled on, winning some cheers when he mentioned the issue of constitutional recognition, before introducing Mr Barnes who got the loudest cheers as he delivered a fired-up rendition of Flesh and Blood.

Mr Barnes is a close COVID-19 contact so he didn't shake hands or appear alongside Mr Albanese.

Mr Albanese also announced support to expand the reach of radio station Double J into the bush.

The crowd reacted negatively when the event MC mentioned the federal election, and then got louder when he described Mr Albanese as the representative of the working-class man.

Bluesfest, held for the first time since 2019 due to COVID restrictions, takes place in the seat of Richmond, which has been held by Labor MP Justine Elliot since 2004.

The event closed a busy day for the Opposition Leader, who began the day in Cairns with Easter Sunday mass.

For the third time in this campaign, he was forced to clarify comments made in a press conference.

Scott Morrison to offer boost for first homebuyers

Mr Morrison will also use his WA trip to talk up a coalition plan to get more people into home ownership.

First time homeowners unable to put together the minimum 20 per cent deposit themselves will from 1 July be able to secure a government-funded guarantee to homes valued at up to $150,000 more than the current cap.

In capital cities and regional centres the existing cap will lift by $100,000, with NSW's hopeful homeowners, for example, able to set their sights on a $900,000 home in Sydney in the 2022/23 financial year, compared to $800,000 in 2021/22.

The cap will lift by $150,000 in other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, new polling shows Mr Morrison ahead as the choice for preferred prime minister with 38 per cent, against 30 per cent for Mr Albanese, a sharp turnaround on the Labor leader's 37-36 margin of two weeks ago.

The Resolve Strategic poll for The Sydney Morning Herald-The Age also showed Labor's primary vote down four points to 34 per cent, with the coalition up one to 35 per cent.

Labor pounced on Mr Morrison's choice, pointing to old comments by Senator Ruston where she said Medicare was "not sustainable", with Mr Albanese warning of possible cuts to the scheme.

Senator Ruston said her comments dated back to 2014 and the government had been "clear" since that it would not be making funding cuts to Medicare.

Incoming Minister for Health Anne Ruston and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Westmead Children’s Hospital on Day 7 of the 2022 federal election campaign in Sydney. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Also on Sunday, Mr Morrison suggested a taxpayer-funded settlement to a former staffer of embattled MP Alan Tudge was unrelated to abuse allegations she had made against Mr Tudge.

Mr Morrison put himself at arm's length from the process after the ex-staffer, Rachelle Miller, called via her lawyers for details of her $500,000 payout to be made public.

It was believed the payout was related to claims by Ms Miller that Mr Tudge was emotionally, and on one occasion physically, abusive towards her.

Mr Tudge, who stepped aside as education minister when the allegations surfaced, has denied the claims.

The prime minister has not ruled out the MP returning to his role.

Mr Morrison said the payout was not related to Mr Tudge, saying he would only get briefed by the Department of Finance, who issue the payout, if it involved a minister.

"I can assure you absolutely that no such reference has been made to me," Mr Morrison said.