Scott Morrison says protections for LGBTIQ+ students would be dealt with separately to religious discrimination bill

Scott Morison has pledged religious discrimination laws would still be a priority should the Coalition be re-elected at the 21 May poll.





However, such laws would be separated from proposed amendments that would protect gay and transgender students from being expelled.

When pressed on the timing of such measures, the prime minister said

would be addressed first.

“That’s [LGBTIQ+ student protections] a separate issue and would be a function of the other matter first,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Perth on Saturday.

"We will deal with the (Religious Discrimination Act) first ... let's see what happens at the election," he told reporters in Perth on Saturday.

“Our commitment was to go forward with the RDA (Religious Discrimination Act) and we will go forward with the RDA in its own right and I look forward to that getting the support in the parliament.“

The religious discrimination laws were a key campaign promise by the Coalition at the 2019 election.

However,

when it was debated in parliament earlier this year due to concerns the laws would unfairly impact LGBTIQ+ students at religious schools.

While the laws were a major campaign promise, Mr Morrison denied his government was in chaos.

"Over the course of the last three years as a majority government, it enabled us to deliver the biggest economic intervention to Australia," he said.

"We do not want to have a government that has to bargain for its existence every single day based on the latest whim of the independents."

While campaigning in several key Western Australian marginal seats on his second consecutive day in the state, the prime minister said marginal seats in the area were critical to his re-election bid.

"They're very important, all these seats are," he said.

"I believe in my team, because having so many Western Australian members in my team, that's how the GST got done for Western Australia."

On his second straight day of campaigning in the west, Mr Morrison had his sights set on multicultural communities in the seat of Cowan, which is held by Labor by just 0.8 per cent.

Appearing alongside Liberal candidate Vince Connelly on Saturday, he announced $1.6 million for a Vietnamese cultural centre.

The prime minister later spent time campaigning at a community morning tea in Pearce.

It's one of three seats that could be lost to Labor in the west, with Hasluck and Swan also at risk.

Labor's Andrew Charlton defends being parachuted into multicultural western Sydney seat of Parramatta

It comes as high profile Labor candidate Andrew Charlton has defended being parachuted into the western Sydney seat of Parramatta, amid criticism he doesn't represent the multicultural electorate.

Dr Charlton is an economist and former advisor to Kevin Rudd who has only recently moved from Sydney's eastern suburbs to Parramatta.

Labor is facing

with critics saying it comes at the expense of a local candidate in the area.

Dr Charlton was asked to respond to criticism he does not represent the diverse electorate at a Hindu Council of Australia dinner on Friday night and argued he is the right person for the job.

"Parramatta is an incredibly diverse community, one of the most multicultural communities in the country, and the community is rightly proud of that," he told reporters.

"But you know, when I talk to people, when I talk to those diverse communities, I talk to them about our plans for Parramatta.

"Lots of those communities have an aspiration for hard work, to support their families, to build a better life for their kids, and in many cases to build a business. And that's what I've spent my whole life doing as an economist and a business owner - building stronger economies and stronger communities."

Labor candidate for the seat of Parramatta Andrew Charlton leaves after meeting with members of the Hindu Council in Parramatta on Day 26 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Friday, 6 May, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Dr Charlton said with his own experience, he understands the value of hard work and what it takes to build a business and create jobs.

"Those aspirations that many people in this community have fit well with my experience. And I'm excited to be out there every day between now and the election, talking to them about my plan, and making sure that they understand that plan."

He said the main issues being raised in Parramatta centre around struggling to make ends meet with the increasing cost of living.

The seat of Parramatta is held by Labor on a 3.5 per cent margin.

At least a third of the electorate is considered to have Indian, Chinese or Lebanese ancestry, according to the Census.

Dr Charlton is up against the Liberals' Maria Kovacic in the marginal seat.

With the incumbent MP Julie Owens retiring, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made frequent visits - including five since the election was called - as the Liberals fiercely target the seat.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese echoed Dr Charlton's aspirational pitch when addressing the Council, as he lauded the Hindu community's hard work.

"You're a growing community that's respected for your diligence, for your hard work, for your commitment to Australian values," he said.

"We need to continue to provide opportunity. To make sure we go forward (and) as we go forward, we remain a country of aspiration and a land of opportunity."

Mr Albanese was in Launceston on Saturday to announce $26 million for local manufacturing jobs as Labor focuses on supply chain resilience.

There will also be $15 billion worth of equity and finance available for local businesses through Labor's National Reconstruction Fund.

"(These are) commitments consistent with the need to have a future made right here in Australia," he said.

"Coming out of COVID, Australia needs to learn the lessons of the pandemic. We need to stand on our own two feet."

He responded to reported figures projecting a Labor government would extend the budget deficit by up to $10 billion.

The Australian newspaper reported Labor's final costings would reveal deeper debt compared with the Coalition's projections over the next four years, as the party prioritises childcare, aged care and health spending over immediate budget repair.

But Mr Albanese said the figures did not come from his treasury or finance spokespeople.

"That's not the plan. We will release all of our costings in the usual way," he said.

"I did see (the report) in the paper, I don't know what it's based on. It's certainly not based upon comments from the finance shadow minister or the shadow treasurer."

Morrison pledges $20 million to help wineries, distilleries and breweries attract tourists

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Morrison outlined a $20 million tourism package for wineries, distilleries and breweries.

The plan would see $15 million for specialist drink makers with $100,000 grants to build or upgrade on-site facilities such as restaurants and tour areas.

A further $5 million would go to tourism and local governments.

Mr Morrison said tourism operators would be supported to bring more people in.

"Tourism is key to our plan, and this funding will help bring in more tourists to local businesses, meaning more people touring our breweries and wineries," he said.

"There are huge opportunities for our wineries and distilleries to take advantage of the plane loads of tourists looking for a new experience as we emerge from COVID lockdowns."