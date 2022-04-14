Scott Morrison speaks after two-vehicle crash that left security detail members injured

Four members of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's security detail have been hospitalised after a crash in Tasmania on Thursday afternoon.





The prime minister was uninjured and not involved in the accident.

Mr Morrision said in a statement that he was relieved the officers involved in the crash had all been safely transferred to hospital to receive treatment.

"We have all got to know each other over the years. They are selfless, professional and incredibly generous. I hope to hear further good news about their condition," Mr Morrison said.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese also wished the officers involved a speedy recovery, praising them for their "fantastic work".

Tasmania Police said it's investigating the two-vehicle crash on the Bass Highway near Elizabeth Town and have called for any witnesses to come forward.

Two of its officers and two Australian Federal Police officers who were in a security follow vehicle have been taken to hospital for further assessment.

"The crash involved an unmarked police car and a Mitsubishi Triton, which were both travelling west between Deloraine and Latrobe.

"Circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated, however initial enquiries indicate that the Triton has collided with the rear of the police vehicle, while attempting to merge.

"Four police officers (a man and a woman from AFP, and two men from Tasmania Police) received non-life-threatening injuries, after their vehicle rolled down an embankment.

"As is normal process for a crash involving police, the Tasmania Police Professional Standards Unit has been advised and will monitor the investigation.

"Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 131 444. Dashcam or other footage can be submitted via the Evidence Portal."

All officers were conscious when transferred and the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

A spokesperson for Mr Morrison has said in a statement: "Family members of the officers have been contacted and are being kept informed of their condition."

"The PM is always extremely grateful for the protection provided by his security team and extends his best wishes for their recovery and to their families."

Thursday afternoon’s campaign event was cancelled.

Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews praised the affected police officers for their duty.

"I wish the members of the Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police injured today in a traffic incident a speedy recovery. They were on duty, providing protection to the Prime Minister. My thoughts are with them and their families, and I thank them for their service," she said.