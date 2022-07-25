Politics

Scott Morrison to miss first sitting week of new parliament

Former prime minister Scott Morrison will miss the opening of the new parliament as he heads to Tokyo for meetings with political and business leaders.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison will miss the first week of parliament as he attends an event in Japan.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mr Morrison confirmed he will visit Tokyo at the same time as the opening of the 47th parliament in Canberra.

"Prior to the new government advising the sitting schedule for the remainder of 2022, I had already accepted an invitation to join other former prime ministers from Canada, the UK and New Zealand to address an international event to be held in Tokyo this week," he said.

"As a consequence I will be unable to attend the first three sitting days of the new parliament this week.

"Both the prime minister and leader of the opposition were advised of my intended travel and absence from the parliament this week."
Mr Morrison said during his trip he will give an address on the importance of the Quad in "promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific" as well as attending meetings with Japanese political and business leaders.

"I will be holding a series of meetings with Japanese political and business leaders and will have the opportunity to join other former leaders to express my condolences for the passing of Prime Minister Abe following his assassination," he said.

Mr Morrison will return to Australia in time for the second parliamentary sitting week from 1 August.
2 min read
Published 25 July 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 2 hours ago at 5:23pm
Source: AAP

