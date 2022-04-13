Scott Morrison visits Governor-General ahead of expected federal election announcement

The prime minister is expected to call the election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived at Government House to meet with Australia's Governor-General in order to call the 2022 federal election.





Scott Morrison must first receive authority from Governor-General David Hurley, who has the power to dissolve parliament and order the election.



The election will be held on either 14 or 21 May, with millions of Australians set to head to the polls.



More to come.

