Senator David Van resigns from Liberal party after multiple misconduct allegations

Senator David Van has resigned after two female parliamentarians accused him of sexual misconduct, and a further allegation has been made against him. He denies all allegations.

A man seated at a desk in front of a microphone.

Senator David Van has resigned. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Senator David Van has resigned from the Liberal party in the wake of multiple allegations of misconduct made against him, which he denies.

The first came from independent senator Lidia Thorpe who on Wednesday, under parliamentary privilege, accused Senator Van of harassment and sexual assault, allegations he strongly denied.

The following day, former Liberal senator Amanda Stoker accused Senator Van of inappropriately touching her in 2020.

Senator Van has said he has no recollection of the incident and would never have acted inappropriately towards his then-colleague Ms Stoker.

Asked on Friday if he was aware of further allegations against the now-crossbench senator, Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton replied: "Yes."

Mr Dutton also on Friday called for Senator Van to resign, following the Victorian senator's expulsion from the Liberal party room.

In a statement on Saturday night, Senator Van said: "I cannot remain a member of a party that tramples upon the very premise on which our justice system is predicated.

"This is a travesty of justice and I reiterate that I deny the allegations made against me."

Senator Van said he resigned also acknowledging "the cruel irony of doing so amidst public discourse about the weaponisation of allegations and the role of the rule of law which has at its centre the presumption of innocence".

"I am deeply distressed and hurt that I have not been afforded procedural fairness in relation to these claims.

"I acknowledge the hundreds of members who have shown me support in my final days as a member. I am grateful for their belief in my honesty and integrity. I have worked tirelessly for the Party and fought hard for its beliefs over many years."

He said he would "continue to fight" for Liberal party values.

"Just not under its banner," he added.
Published 17 June 2023 5:58pm
Updated 9m ago 6:17pm
Source: SBS, AAP

