Australia

Kathryn Campbell suspended from $900k job after Robodebt royal commission findings

The senior bureaucrat who oversaw the illegal robodebt scheme has been suspended without pay from her role at the Department of Defence.

A woman with her hands folded together sits in front of a microphone.

Kathryn Campbell during Senate estimates at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Kathryn Campbell has been involuntarily stood down from her AUKUS advisory role.
  • Campbell was receiving an annual salary of $900,000 for her role as an AUKUS adviser.
  • A royal commission found that Campbell gave misleading evidence to the cabinet about robodebt.
A senior public servant who oversaw the unlawful robodebt scheme has been stood down from her position at the Department of Defence following the royal commission findings.

Kathryn Campbell, who was previously the head of the Department of Human Services, has been involuntarily stood down from her advisory role at Defence, AAP has confirmed.

She was suspended without pay from 10 July, three days after the
royal commission report
was tabled.

Campbell was made an adviser on the AUKUS security partnership in June last year, with a salary of $900,000 a year.

The commission found Ms Campbell gave misleading evidence to cabinet about robodebt but stayed silent because then-minister Scott Morrison wanted to pursue robodebt and the government wouldn't be able to achieve budget savings without it.

While the commission said she was "likely to mislead because it contained no reference to income averaging or the need for legislative change", Ms Campbell said it was an "oversight".

However, the commission said such claims were extraordinary for someone of her experience.

First scalp in robodebt fallout

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the decision to suspend Ms Campbell was made by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and "appropriate bodies".

Mr Albanese said the royal commission identified failings within the public service and there was a need to respond.

"Most people who have a look at the human tragedy that was caused by robodebt and the findings of the royal commission are very, very clear about failings by the Morrison government, and indeed going back to when Scott Morrison was the minister," he told ABC Radio on Thursday.
READ MORE

Victims of Robodebt scheme say they feel 'vindicated' by report findings

Mr Albanese did not say if the suspension would be permanent.

He said the government would respond in an appropriate way to the findings of the royal commission, which were "more damning than anyone was expecting".

Greens social services spokeswoman Janet Rice said the suspension of Ms Campbell was a welcome step.

"But it shouldn't end there - all those responsible for this brutal and illegal scheme, including Scott Morrison, must be held to account too," she said.

"The harm and trauma and deaths could have been avoided if not for the inhumane actions and lack of accountability from former prime minister Morrison on down, including senior departmental officials like Ms Campbell."
Share
3 min read
Published 20 July 2023 10:32am
Updated a minute ago 11:54am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A digital graphic showing power poles, money, blocks with ABC written on them, and a moneybox with a $1 coin being dropped into it.

The new financial year is here. From superannuation to the pension, here's what's changing

Australia

Stephanie Webster wears a green long sleever top and silver necklace while she smiles at the camera.

Stephanie was told she had less than five months to live. Here's what she did next

Health

Lewis Capaldi on stage with his arms in the air and guitar slung over his shoulder.

Lewis Capaldi cancels upcoming shows to get 'mental and physical health in order'

World

A hotel worker standing at a reception desk

How a man stayed in a five-star hotel for nearly two years without paying

World

A woman in a green dress is pictured with two younger men in suits.

My sons both told me they were gay. This is what happened next

Life

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

A woman with markings on her face looks at the camera with the sun behind her

The story of my face

Culture

A composite image of Flinders Street Station in Melbourne (left), and the Sydney Opera House.

The world's most liveable cities have been revealed. Here's how Australia ranked

Australia