September has arrived and so has spring. But not all countries are welcoming a new season. Here's why

In Australia, the first day of September not only marks a new month but also the beginning of a new season, with spring now officially here.





Not everywhere follows the same schedule though.





While in some countries — such as Australia and New Zealand — seasons follow a calendar system and change every three months, in others, seasons are based on astronomical timing.





Other places follow cultural customs or thermal indicators.





So what is a season, how do we know when they begin and end, and which places or cultures follow which systems?



What is a season?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, variations in temperatures - which are one of the main ways seasons differ from one another - are a result of the tilt of the Earth's axis.





As the Earth orbits the sun, it rotates on its axis, but the axis always points in the same direction. Because of this, the amount of sunlight and heat in different parts of the world changes throughout the year.





Australia's summer begins in December, as this is when the southern hemisphere experiences more light and heat, while the northern hemisphere is the opposite.



When do seasons change?

The date the change of season officially occurs depends on which system is being used.





In places like Australia and New Zealand, which follow the meteorological system, the seasons roll over on the same dates each year. Summer begins on 1 December, autumn on 1 March, winter on 1 June, and spring on 1 September.





Many other countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, follow astronomical timing, which determines the beginning of a new season based on solstices and equinoxes.





Under this system, the longest day of the year is called the summer solstice and marks the beginning of summer, while the shortest is the winter solstice. Autumn and spring are determined by equinoxes, which mark when the centre of the sun is directly over the equator.





This year, in the southern hemisphere, the spring equinox will fall on 23 September and the summer solstice will fall on 22 December.



People often gather at Stonehenge during summer and winter solstice. Meteorological and astronomical are not the only ways seasons can be determined though.





For thousands of years, Australia's First Nations peoples have measured seasons guided by the land and based on ecological factors, with the number of seasons changing in different areas.





Some countries — such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and others close to the equator — follow two seasons (wet and dry). Northern parts of Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory also follow the wet-dry seasonal calendar.





Meanwhile, six seasons are recognised in some south Asian countries,



