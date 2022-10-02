Seventeen children among victims of deadly stampede at Indonesian stadium

Seventeen children were among at least 125 people killed in a football stampede in Indonesia at the weekend, local reports say, as pressure builds to explain how one of the world's worst stadium disasters unfolded.





Violence and hooliganism have long been features of Indonesian football, especially in places such as the capital Jakarta, but Saturday's disaster in a small town in Java has thrown a spotlight on the problem.





"My family and I didn't think it would turn out like this," said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys - Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14 - who died after being caught in the melee.





"They loved soccer, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium, this was their first time," she said at her brothers' funeral on Sunday, referring to the home side they backed.





The boys were among 17 children killed, state news agency Antara reported, citing figures from the women's empowerment and child protection ministry.





"Seventeen children died and seven were treated, but there is a possibility that could increase," Nahar, a ministry official, was quoted as saying.



Relatives react while waiting for confirmation whether their missing relatives were among those killed. Source: AAP / SANDI SADEWA/EPA Indonesian newspaper Koran Tempo ran a black front page on Monday, centred on the words 'Our Football Tragedy', printed in red along with a list of the victims.





Saturday's fatal stampede came as panicking spectators tried to escape the allegedly overpacked stadium after police fired tear gas to disperse fans who ran onto the pitch at the end of the match.





Home side Arema had lost the match 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya, though authorities had said tickets were not issued to away supporters because of security concerns.



A 'dark day' for football, FIFA says

The incident was a "dark day for all involved", said world football's governing body FIFA, which has called for a report on the incident from Indonesian authorities.





FIFA's safety regulations say firearms or "crowd control gas" should not be used at matches.





Police and sport officials have been sent to the city of Malang to investigate the incident, which ranks among the world's deadliest stadium disasters.





"All those responsible should be held accountable for this disaster, regardless of their status or position," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Monday.





"It's not enough for the national police and the Football Association of Indonesia to conduct their own investigation because they may be tempted to downplay or undermine full accountability for officials involved."



Indonesia's human rights commission also plans to investigate security at the grounds, including the use of tear gas, its commissioner told Reuters.





Amnesty International Indonesia slammed the security measures, saying the "use of excessive force by the state ... to contain or control such crowds cannot be justified at all".



People looking for their family members inspect photographs of victims of the stampede provided by volunteers. Source: AAP / Dicky Bisinglasi/AP The country's chief security minister, Mahfud MD, said in an Instagram post that the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. Some 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium designed to hold 38,000 people, he said.



Five-year-old among the victims

The stadium disaster appeared to be the world's worst in decades. Wiyanto Wijoyo, the head of Malang's health agency, put the final death toll at 125, and injuries at 323.





Many victims at the nearby Kanjuruhan hospital suffered from trauma, shortness of breath and a lack of oxygen due to the large number of people at the scene affected by the gas, said hospital head Bobi Prabowo.





Mr Bobi told Metro TV that some victims had sustained brain injuries and that the fatalities included a five-year-old.



President Joko Widodo said authorities must thoroughly evaluate security at matches, adding that he hoped this would be "the last soccer tragedy in the nation".





Mr Widodo, ordered the Football Association of Indonesia, PSSI, to suspend all games in the top league BRI Liga 1 until an investigation had been completed.





Inside the stadium at night, a burned chair still lay unattended while slippers and shoes were strewn haphazardly. A damaged police car was also towed outside in a clean-up.



Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch after Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya. Source: AAP / Hendra Permana/AP On Sunday mourners gathered outside the gates of the stadium to lay flowers for the victims. Later at night people burned candles in a vigil at a lion statue, the local club's symbol.





Hundreds also attended a candle-lit vigil in the capital Jakarta on Sunday night, carrying placards that read "Indonesian soccer in mourning" and "stop police brutality."



Indonesian football scene

Financial aid would be given to the injured and the families of victims, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa told reporters.





There have been outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia before, with strong rivalries between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.





Crowds pack stadiums but the football scene in Indonesia, a country of 275 million people, has been blighted by hooliganism, heavy-handed policing and mismanagement.





Zainudin Amali, Indonesia's sports minister, told KompasTV the ministry would re-evaluate safety at football matches, including considering not allowing spectators in stadiums.



Periodic stadium disasters have horrified fans around the world. In 1964, 328 people were killed in a crush when Peru hosted Argentine at the Estadio Nacional.





In Egypt in 2012, 74 people were killed in a riot following a match.





In a 1989 British disaster, 96 Liverpool supporters were crushed to death when an overcrowded and fenced-in enclosure collapsed at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.



