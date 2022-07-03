Several dead and injured in Copenhagen shopping centre shooting

A shooter has opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping centre, one of the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.





The suspected shooter, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall on the southern outskirts of the capital, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.





"We know that there are several dead" and "several injured," Mr Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out. "We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."



He didn't provide any further details on the victims. The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.





Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.





Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."



People react outside the Fields shopping centre during evacuation by armed police, in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, 3 July 2022. Several people have been shot in Fields shopping center in Copenhagen and one person has been arrested. EPA/Olafur Steinar Gestsson DENMARK OUT Source: EPA / Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious."





Police said they were first alerted to the shooting at 5:36pm local time. A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.





"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. "We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."





A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles was expected to go ahead at the nearby Royal Arena on Sunday evening.





On Snapchat, Styles wrote "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H."





Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been cancelled.



