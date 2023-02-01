Sex abuse survivors tie ribbons at St Mary's Cathedral in silent protest ahead of George Pell's funeral

Key Points The 81-year-old former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney died in Rome last month.

Survivors of clerical abuse and their supporters surrounded the cathedral in silent protest on Wednesday.

The NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb is filing an urgent application to the NSW Supreme Court to stop the protest on safety grounds.

This article contains references to child abuse.





As Cardinal George Pell's body lies in state at Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral, colourful ribbons line the perimeter of the church, in memory of those affected by clerical child sex abuse.





The 81-year-old former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney died in Rome last month and was given a traditional cardinal's funeral at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.





His body has been returned to Sydney for burial and a solemn reception that begins on Wednesday with two masses, followed by a vigil later in the day, with mourners invited to pay their respects.



Survivors of clerical abuse and their supporters surrounded the cathedral in silent protest on Wednesday, attaching a rainbow of ribbons to the fence.





A protest by LGBTI group Community Action for Rainbow Rights is planned to coincide with Thursday's funeral, directly across the street from the cathedral at Hyde Park.





The NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb is filing an urgent application to the NSW Supreme Court to stop the protest on safety grounds, with a decision expected later on Wednesday.



Clergy sexual abuse survivor Paul Auchettl ties ribbons in support of other abuse survivors onto the fence of St Mary’s Cathedral ahead of Cardinal George Pell’s funeral. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Paul Auchettl, whose late brother was a victim of clerical abuse by a priest under the leadership of Cardinal Pell in Ballarat during the 1970s, spent the morning tying ribbons to the church.





"Tying a ribbon becomes a sacred act. What you're doing is trying to honour someone who might not be here anymore or who's struggling," he told AAP on Wednesday.





"We want to be able to reach out to families who have buried their loved ones. They're so angry, they're in a spiritual wasteland, they're ostracised from communities."





Throughout the morning, drivers in passing cars honked their horns in support of the colourful protest, while survivors cried and bonded over their collective trauma.



Veronica Eldridge, whose late husband endured abuse as a child, and Nicky Davis, who was herself a survivor, said they felt empowered by the show of support.





"I'm actually feeling really empowered because we are having our say," Ms Davis told AAP.



The casket of Cardinal George Pell was carried into St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney on Wednesday morning. Pell's body will lie in state before being buried at a private ceremony. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Cardinal Pell was the Vatican's top finance minister before leaving Rome in 2017 to stand trial in Melbourne for child sexual abuse offences.





The following year, he was convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in the sacristy of Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral while archbishop in 1996.





He maintained his innocence and in 2020 his convictions were quashed by the High Court.





Yet for child sexual abuse survivors and supporters, Pell's legacy is one of shame and institutional cover-up.





"The news that Pell had died was very triggering," Ms Davis said.





"Yet the world is a better place now that he's not here."





Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25). More information is available at beyondblue.org.au and lifeline.org.au .



