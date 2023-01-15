Shakira mocked Gerard Pique for swapping 'a Rolex with a Casio' in a record-breaking song. He clapped back

key points Shakira wrote a song mocking her former partner and his new girlfriend.

Colombian pop star Shakira broke YouTube streaming records with her latest song taking aim at ex-partner Gerard Pique, a retired Spanish footballer.





The song has amassed over 100 million views on YouTube since it was released on Thursday, making it the most-watched new Latin song in the platform’s history.





The 45-year-old music star launches into a tirade against her former partner, even taking a pop at his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia.





"Lots of gym work, but work your mind as well," she sings.





"You swapped a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo, a Rolex for a Casio," she continues.





"I wouldn't go back to you, even if you cried or begged me ... I was out of your league, and that's why you are with someone like you."





Just in case there were any doubts about who the song was aimed at, Shakira includes a couple of word plays using the names Pique and Ms Clara.



Pique didn't hold back on a Twitch stream on Friday.





"This Casio is for life," he said, in a veiled reference to Shakira's song.





He said the watch brand had sponsored his 'Kings League' project tournament.





Reactions to Shakira's song began trending on social media, where the pop star has tens of millions of followers.





It is the third song she has dedicated to the couple's separation, which was announced in June. The couple was together for more than a decade and have two sons: nine-year-old Milan and Sasha, seven.





They never married, and Shakira did not share her estimated $300 million fortune with Pique.



He retired in November after a glory-laden 18-year football career, earning enough to invest in several multi-million euro business projects.





Shakira had wanted to resettle with her two children in Miami but has been ordered to stand trial in Spain for tax fraud.





Prosecutors have requested an eight-year sentence and fine of 24 million euros ($26 million) for evading 14.5 million euros worth of taxes between 2012 and 2014.





Pique was himself convicted of tax fraud in 2016 and later ordered to pay the tax office 2.1 million euros.



