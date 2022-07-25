Australia

'Shock' cancer diagnosis for NSW Labor Deputy Leader Prue Car

Prue Car says she will taking time off over coming weeks to undergo cancer treatment after a 'shock' diagnosis.

NSW Labor Deputy Leader Prue Car says the diagnosis was confirmed after tests were performed showing a large tumour on one of her kidneys. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

NSW Labor's deputy leader Prue Car is taking leave to undergo treatment for cancer, saying the diagnosis is a shock but her prognosis is "looking positive".

"Following recent tests, I was found to have a large tumour on my kidney," the Londonderry MP said in a statement on Monday.

"This has come as quite a shock."
The 39-year-old-year-old broke the news to her western Sydney constituents on her Facebook page saying: "Friends, I have some hard news to share.

"Prognosis is looking positive but I will be taking some leave for cancer treatment over the coming weeks.

"Unfortunately this means I won't be able to see you out and about our community for a little while."
Ms Car, who is opposition spokeswoman for education and early childhood, acknowledged the "hard working, compassionate, skilled but overworked doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who are guiding me through this process".

Ms Car was a Penrith City Councillor and national communications manager at MS Australia when elected as an MP in 2015.

She was previously an advisor to former Labor premier Bob Carr from 2003 to 2005 and campaign co-ordinator of the Labor Party from 2005 to 2007.
