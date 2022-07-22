'Show will go on': Patience urged as Splendour in the Grass festival hit by heavy rain

Organisers of the Splendour in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay are urging attendees to have patience as heavy rain turned camping grounds into mud.





"The weather and staff shortages were all worse than expected," a message from organisers on the festival's Facebook page said.





"We are doing the best we can — the show will go on rain, hail or shine."



Campers are being diverted away from the main camping ground at North Byron Parklands and instead directed to Byron Events Farm (BEF) in Tyagarah.





"We thank you for your patience here and big shout out to our staff who are working around Mother Nature to get you in here safely. Please be kind and patient, " part of another Facebook post from organisers read.





Heavy rain forced many festivalgoers to wait for up to 12 hours on the roads before the new directive was issued.





The experience has prompted some to complain about the $450 ticket price, with some calling for a refund.





Musician Hamish Gavin said the muddy conditions recalled the American Woodstock '94 music festival.





"This is why you don't do a fest in winter in the southern hemisphere," he said in a post on Twitter accompanied by a video him in gumboots wading through the mud. "Gonna be muddier than Woodstock 94."



One attendee said they are still determined to get to the final destination, describing the four-day event as "Squalor in the Mud".



Attendee Leon Sjogren said he is planning on enjoying the festival, regardless of the weather conditions.



"Sunshine would be nice," he said on Twitter. "I've done Glastonbury plenty of times in the mud and it’s always amazing. I’m ready to get filthy today."





Jen King said she wanted to focus on the positive.





"Those attending should be admired for their incredible optimism for having fun in such miserable conditions," Jen King said in a message on Twitter.





The festival, which was first held in 2001, features live popular music performances from local and international bands.



The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the NSW Northern Rivers district, forecasting damaging surf to develop on the coast north of Yamba on Friday night.





Waves heights of more than five metres are possible before conditions begin to ease on Saturday afternoon.





"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas," the Bureau said.





The low pressure system is forecast to create strong winds, resulting in swells of up to five metres along the Coffs and Byron Coasts over the next 48 hours.





Surf Life Saving NSW urged festival attendees to be aware of the hazardous surf conditions.





"We've beefed up our Support Operations in the area, and there will be roving surveillance over the course of the coming days where we will be responding to any aquatic incidents as required, together with other emergency services," said Jimmy Keough from Surf Life Saving NSW.



