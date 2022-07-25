'Significant mistakes': Manly coach apologises, acknowledges pride jersey execution was 'poor'

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has apologised to players and the wider community for the rollout of a pride jersey that has landed the club in controversy.





The Sea Eagles launched the first-ever rugby league pride jersey on Monday to represent the LGBTIQ+ community for Thursday's match against the Sydney Roosters. The jersey features a rainbow design, generally known as a symbol of LGBTIQ+ pride.





But the significance has been shrouded in drama after seven players told the Sydney-based club's management if they cannot wear an alternative jersey, they are likely to sit out the important game that could impact the team's chances of making it into the top eight finals.





In a personal announcement to reporters, Hasler said players should have been consulted before the jersey was launched, which overshadowed a significant milestone for the club.





"The jersey's intent was to support the advocacy and human rights pertaining to gender, race, culture, ability and LGBTQ rights. Sadly, the execution of what was intended to be an extremely important initiative was poor," Hasler said.





"Our intent was to be caring and compassionate towards all diverse groups who face inclusion issues daily. However, instead of enhancing tolerance, and acceptance, we may have hindered this. This was the opposite of our intent.





"We wish to sincerely apologise for significant mistakes we have made."



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in on the controversy surrounding seven rugby league players who are set to stand down from this week's match for refusing to wear a pride jersey.





Ahead of the first sitting day of the 47th parliament , Mr Albanese said it was important that all Australians were respected, and encouraged the club's attempt to promote inclusivity.





"I certainly hope this is resolved - it’s a good thing sport is more inclusive," he told reporters.





The prime minister praised his friend and former Sea Eagles player, Ian Roberts, who in 1995 became the first NRL player to come out as gay.





"[Ian Roberts] showed incredible courage - he wasn’t the first gay man to play rugby league I’ll give the tip - he was the first to have courage to come out and that pave the way for others to do so," he said.





"It’s important that in Australian society we respect everyone for who they are."





Sport Minister Anika Wells has also indicated her support for the jersey with a tongue-in-cheek tweet referencing a hip-hop song hailed for promoting marriage equality.





"As Minister for Sport I’ve been asked to comment on the Manly Sea Eagles, club uniforms are a matter for clubs but I think Macklemore said it best already - it’s all the Same Love," Ms Wells tweeted.



Why are the players boycotting the jersey?

The seven players - Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley - reportedly told their club they were unable to wear the jersey due to religious beliefs.





Players in the team were not consulted about the jersey before it was launched, learning of the design only on social media.





The issue prompted a lengthy meeting of Sea Eagles management on Monday night, where it was again requested that players wear the "Everyone in League" design.



Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'Landys told 2GB that Manly had erred in not consulting the players and working with them collaboratively and was now dealing with the repercussions.





But he said the NRL was open to launching a Pride round in the future and supported Manly's stance, even if it has massive implications for the club that is at risk of not making the top eight finals if it does not perform this round.





"We have freedoms but we have policies. And every player that plays the game is aware of our policies. If they want to take that stance, so be it, but we're not ever going to take a backwards step in the inclusivity policy we have," he told reporters.





He said NRL is the "greatest game for all, not just for a select few", drawing on his experiences of feeling included in the game as a young boy.





"I had a difficulty in being accepted as a migrant and rugby league accepted me. It was inclusive back then and it's inclusive now."



'Breaks my heart'

Roberts, who has been rallying the league for three years to incorporate pride inclusivity in the game, said the player revolt "breaks my heart".



Ian Roberts was the first rugby league player to come out as gay. Source: SBS News / Insight The former Kangaroo and Sea Eagles star told Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper: "It's sad and uncomfortable. As an older gay man, this isn't unfamiliar."





He suspected that religious pushback was the reason why NRL has not incorporated a Pride Round - a concept that the AFL and AFLW celebrate every year.





"I can promise you every young kid on the northern beaches who is dealing with their sexuality would have heard about this."



The pride jerseys were sold out online less than 24 hours after launch in all men's and women's sizes, with only junior versions of the strip available.





Earlier this year, AFLW player Haneen Zreika chose to miss Pride Round rather than wear Greater Western Sydney's pride guernsey, citing religious beliefs.



