Simona Halep vows to fight to clear name after failing doping test

Simona Halep has vowed to clear her name, branding her failed doping test as "the biggest shock of my life".





The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Friday the world No.9 had tested positive for the blood-boosting drug Roxadustat at the US Open and said the former world No.1 had been provisionally suspended.





Halep, who won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon the following year, is the highest-profile tennis player to fail a drugs test since Maria Sharapova six years ago.





The 31-year-old Romanian immediately issued a statement on her social media channels, saying: "Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth.



Simona Halep serves the ball during her National Bank Open WTA tennis tournament Quarterfinal match on 12 August 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto. Source: Getty / Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images "I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance called Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock of my life.





"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with.





"Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed. I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that, sooner or later, the truth will come out.





"It's not about the titles or money. It's about honour, and the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years."





Halep, who suffered a shock loss to Daria Snigur in the first round of the US Open, brought her season to an end last month following nasal surgery and was notified of her failed test on October 7.





She requested her B sample be analysed, which confirmed the finding of the A sample.



Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning a point against Daria Snigur of Ukraine at the US Open Tennis Championships in New York City on 29 August 2022. Source: Getty / Robert Prange Roxadustat has been linked to doping in the past, with the United States Anti- Doping Agency retesting samples in 2016 after saying it had been tipped off about the anaemia drug's use by athletes.





Roxadustat increases the production of red blood cells, helping endurance, and is in the same category of banned substances as EPO.





Halep has returned to the top 10 this season following injury problems last year, reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon and winning WTA Tour titles in Melbourne and Toronto.





But her suspension means that she cannot compete in or attend any sanctioned events organised by the governing bodies of the tennis.





Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open and was initially banned for two years before it was reduced to 15 months.



