Sisters' bodies returned to Saudi Arabia as investigation orders second toxicology report

The bodies of two sisters from Saudi Arabia who were found dead in their apartment have been repatriated, as authorities continue to work to establish the cause of their deaths.





NSW Police have confirmed that the bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal, 23, have been returned to the Kingdom. They could not advise when exactly this occurred.





Their investigation into the deaths of the two women — whose decomposing bodies were found at the unit they rented in Canterbury in Sydney's south-west — is ongoing.





It comes as SBS News understands that a second toxicology report has been ordered as the investigation continues, and that the coronial report is not yet close to completion.



The sisters arrived in Australia in 2017, first settling in Fairfield before moving to Canterbury in 2020. They were enrolled in TAFE and worked as traffic controllers.





It has previously been revealed that they were seeking asylum in Australia, but the reasons for their asylum claim remain unknown.





It has also been reported they mostly kept to themselves.



Their bodies were found in separate bedrooms of their unit in June, and it’s believed they could have been dead for over a month.





There were no signs of forced entry, but police have described their deaths as “suspicious in nature”.





Police say the women’s family in Saudi Arabia have been assisting authorities with their inquiries, and there was “nothing to suggest” they are suspects, or that the sisters had fled the Kingdom.





In July, police released the names and photographs of the sisters as they renewed their appeal for information on the case. The sisters’ family reportedly did not want the photos released, but the investigating coroner overruled the decision in order to better assist the investigation.



