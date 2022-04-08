Six former prime ministers slugged taxpayers more than $360,000 in three months for office facilities and administration as well as telecommunications and car costs, the parliamentary expenses watchdog has revealed.
Six former prime ministers slugged taxpayers $360,000 in just three months, expenses watchdog reveals
Former prime ministers have charged the public more than $360,000 over three months in allowances, while the expenses of the current prime minister and Opposition leader tallied over $1 million.
Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP
Former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's tally came in at the highest, claiming more than $91,000 from the public purse - more than $88,000 of which was for office facilities - between 1 October and 31 December, 2021.
The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority also revealed John Howard charged taxpayers more than $87,000, including $75,000 for office facilities, almost $5500 for other car costs and almost $1,280 for domestic fares.
Tony Abbott's bill came to more than $78,000 in three months for parliamentary expenses.
Kevin Rudd's and Paul Keating's total came to just over $39,000 each, while Julia Gillard's was slightly lower, at just over $29,000.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison racked up more than $500,000 in the three months for his parliamentary duties.
This includes more than $360,000 for 49 employees to travel, $50,000 for office facilities and $47,500 for overseas ministerial visits.
The prime minister's G20 and COP26 visit between 28 October and 4 November cost taxpayers almost $65,000, half of which was on accommodation and meals.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese charged taxpayers just under $500,000 in the same three months, which included just under $255,000 for the domestic travel of 32 employees on top of $10,500 of domestic fares.
Just under $175,000 went to office facilities.
Published 8 April 2022
Source: SBS,AAP
