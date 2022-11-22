Australia

Six refugees held on Nauru have arrived in New Zealand. Some say it's a 'bittersweet' moment

The transfer is the first under a deal between Australia and New Zealand and more are set to occur. One advocacy group has welcomed the news but has concerns for those left behind.

A panoramic aerial view of Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand. Six refugees from an Australian offshore processing centre have arrived in the city and are set to be resettled. Source: Getty / REDA & Co

Main points
  • Six people have flown from Australia's offshore processing centre in Nauru to New Zealand.
  • It's the first move in a deal to have 450 refugees resettle in New Zealand over three years.
  • The finalisation of the deal was announced in March.
Six refugees from Australia's offshore processing regime in Nauru have landed in Auckland.

It is the first transfer under a resettlement deal New Zealand offered the Australian government nine years ago.

“We confirm a flight left Nauru today destined for New Zealand with an initial six refugees on board," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in a statement on Tuesday.

Advertisement
"The Australian and New Zealand governments continue to work together to resettle annually 150 refugees from Australia’s existing regional processing cohort.”
READ MORE

Australia-New Zealand refugee deal: More than a dozen people to be resettled by the end of the year

The finalisation of the deal was announced in March this year, with the terms allowing 150 refugees to be resettled in New Zealand annually over a three-year period.

People detained in Australia's offshore detention centre on Nauru and those referred by the UNHCR — the UN Refugee Agency — are eligible.

The 450 places under the deal did not cover all the estimated 1,384 individuals in Australia's onshore and offshore detention centres in March 2023.

SBS News reported in September that
14 people had proceeded through to the interview round
and were expected to complete their resettlement in New Zealand by the end of the year.
A blonde woman in a white jacket and blue patterned shirt
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil confirmed the transfer. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS
Jana Favero, director of advocacy and campaigns at the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, welcomed the news but said concerns remain for those left behind.

"We're absolutely overjoyed for them [the six men travelling to New Zealand]. After nearly 10 years, they're finally having the freedom they deserve. But it will take a while for them to be able to rebuild their lives after suffering the impacts of offshore processing, " she told SBS News.

"It is also bittersweet because of those left behind."

She said nearly 100 people remain on Nauru, and another 100 on Papua New Guinea (PNG). An additional 500 people, including refugees onshore in Australia, are not covered by other resettlement deals that Australia has with the US and Canada.

She said those who remain on Nauru and PNG need medical treatment and should be medically evacuated to Australia.

"Talking to the men who are still in Papua New Guinea or Nauru - after nine years, all of them would need some kind of medical or physical care because of issues that have been compounded.

"The only way for them to start to start healing and to get onto that journey of safety is to come to Australia for medical treatment."
READ MORE

Displaced by war, a family had been dreaming of Australia for years. They've finally arrived

The recent
community refugee sponsorship
program in Australia
does not include those detained in Australia's offshore detention centres.

"We have to remember the spotlight has really been removed from people who were detained offshore. It was an intentional policy by the (former) Coalition government to have them out of sight, out of mind," Ms Favero said.

The policy to not allow people who arrived in Australia by boat to settle here permanently was introduced by the then-Labor government in 2013 and is supported by both major parties.

In the October budget,
the Australian government announced
an increase of $150 million in spending this financial year on offshore processing, expanding the 2022-23 allocation to $632.5 million.
Share
3 min read
Published 22 November 2022 at 4:09pm, updated 2 hours ago at 6:55pm
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Aishwarya Aswath's name to live on through her baby sister she will never meet

Australia

'Have a heart': This 10-year-old girl scolded delegates at the COP27 summit, ordering them to 'pay up'

World

Who is Sean Turnell, the Australian economist released from a Myanmar jail?

World

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

This father has been separated from his family for years. He blames this Australian government policy

Australia

Victorian Liberal candidate criticised over 'disgusting' comments on First Nations people, climate, abortion

Australia

Jack ran to catch his flight home. His parents wish he hadn't

World

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World